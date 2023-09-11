Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Family And Protective Services Council

TEXAS, September 11 - September 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Bonnie Hellums and Liesa Hackett and appointed Michelle Liles Treviño to the Family and Protective Services Council for terms set to expire February 1, 2029. The Council is charged with making recommendations to the commissioner regarding the management and operation of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Bonnie Hellums of Houston has served as chair of the Council since 2019. She is a visiting judge and previously served 20 years as judge of the 247th Family District Court in Harris County and started a Family Drug Court and Infants and Toddlers Court for Harris County. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Houston Bar Association, and American Bar Association, and a fellow of the American Psychotherapy Association and the Texas Bar Foundation. She is former member of the Supreme Court of Texas Permanent Judicial Commission for Children, Youth, and Families and the Texas Office for the Prevention of Developmental Disabilities Board. Additionally, she is a board member of Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, DePelchin Children’s Center, The Transformation Foundation, The Recovery Center, Behavioral Health for Children, Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health, Texas Council of Community Centers, and the Sobering Center. Hellums received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Religion from Southern Methodist University, a Master of Education in Counseling and Psychology from the University of Illinois, and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.

Liesa Hackett of Huntsville is a retired accountant for the City of Huntsville and is the current owner and mediator of Crystal Resolutions, LLC. Since retiring, she has started Yoga for Veterans and Seniors and a free Veterans Breakfast program. She is a member of Southeast Texas Housing Finance Corporation, HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas, and Community Organization for Missionary Endeavor and is a member of St. Paul Methodist Church, where she is the communications and social media officer. She volunteers for veterans and seniors in Walker County, Huntsville Lions Club, City of Huntsville Veterans Affairs Advisory Board, Dispute Resolution Center of Montgomery County, American Red Cross, and as a veteran's representative for Alamo Hospice. She is the former chair of the Council for Diversity Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce, former president of the Huntsville Leadership Institute, former Chaplain and Presidents and Secretaries Council member of the Lions Clubs District 2-S2, and former board member of CASA of Walker, and San Jacinto & Trinity Counties. She is a veteran and served 14 years in the U.S. Army. Hackett received a Bachelor of Science in Business from Excelsior College.

Michelle Liles Treviño of Leander is a managing editor for the Journal of the American Planning Association. She volunteers as a librarian, testing monitor, and chaperone for Founders Classical Academy – Leander. Treviño received a Bachelor of Arts in English and Art History from Florida State University and a Master of Arts in Art History and Archeology from New York University Institute of Fine Arts.