Apply Now for Conceptual Classrooms & Educational Programs for Teachers (ConCEPT)

For the past few weeks, the Interdisciplinary Instruction team has been offering informational webinars on “Conceptual Classrooms & Educational Programs for Teachers” (ConCEPT), an innovative approach to enhance your teaching practices and student engagement through concept-based inquiry strategies. If you couldn’t attend the live webinars but would like to learn specifics about the ConCEPT pilot, you can watch the recording on our website. You will also find links to the application and the menu of professional learning opportunities offered in this pilot.

ConCEPT Application and Menu of Professional Learning – The application window is August 28, 2023 – September 29, 2023.

Webinar Recording:

What does ConCEPT offer?

Connection to Research: Discover evidence-based strategies and practices that support effective concept-based inquiry in the classroom.

Mapping and Planning: Learn how to design curriculum and instruction using concept-based frameworks, empowering your students’ learning journey.

Collaboration: Engage in collaborative activities and discussions with fellow educators, fostering a community of shared ideas and experiences.

Customization: Tailor your learning experience to suit your team’s unique pathway, ensuring maximum impact on your teaching practices.

Why should you participate in ConCEPT?

Enhanced Curriculum Design: Develop concept-based inquiry curriculum and instruction design skills that align with the latest educational standards.

Strengthened Pedagogical and Content Knowledge: Deepen your understanding of pedagogy and content across various subject areas.

Active Learning Strategies: Discover dynamic and engaging active learning strategies to invigorate your classroom environment.

Take Away Ideas and Materials: Gain valuable resources, ideas, and materials to enrich your teaching practices.

Integrated SEL Strategies: Learn how to integrate Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) effective strategies to create a nurturing and inclusive classroom atmosphere.

Learning from National Experts: Benefit from the expertise of renowned national educators who will guide and inspire you throughout the program.

Who is ConCEPT designed for?

ConCEPT is open to teams of 3-6 members from K-12 schools. Participants may include Classroom Teachers, Instructional Coaches, Curriculum Coordinators, and other Administrators (Superintendent/Principal). Teams must include at least one Classroom Teacher and at least one Administrator (e.g., Coach, Coordinator, building/district Supervisor, etc.). The rest of the team may be made up of any combination of participants.

Program Details:

Cost: Participation in ConCEPT is entirely free!

Contact Hours: You can earn up to 24 contact hours during the program.

Reimbursement: Districts/schools are eligible for reimbursement of costs associated with planning, such as substitutes or after-contract hours, up to $5000.

For further information, please contact Kathy Bertini, the Interdisciplinary Instruction Team Coordinator, at (207) 816-0294 or kathy.bertini@maine.gov.

Join us in this exciting educational journey that will empower you to create enriching concept-based learning experiences for your students. We look forward to seeing you continue to thrive as educators and positively impact your classrooms and school communities.

The ConCEPT program is supported as part of the Maine Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) project. MOOSE is funded entirely (100%) through Federal money under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) and American Rescue Plan (ARP), totaling $4,598,000 for the current 2023-2024 funding cycle.