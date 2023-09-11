An exchange of views took place on Turkmen-Chinese relations

11/09/2023

108

On September 11, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and the Vice-Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Deng Boqing.

During the meeting, the dynamic development of Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership in many areas was stated.

The parties noted cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as active interaction in cultural and humanitarian areas, including in the field of education, healthcare and cultural exchanges.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the further development of cooperation in the context of implementing projects in the oil and gas sector, as well as in the education and healthcare spheres.