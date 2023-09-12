2023 Women of Inspiration™ Finalists Step Into The Spotlight Together with SupportHERs and Top Companies
Be in the Room - November 3, 3023 for the Ninth Annual Women of Inspiration™ Awards recognizing women who lead, inspire and motivate together with SupportHERs and Top Companies committed to advancement the advancement of women.
The Universal Womens Network™ announces the 2023 Women of Inspiration™ Finalists inspiring change from diverse industries across North America.
Women of Inspiration™ don’t wait for opportunities, they create them. When women own the spotlight and unapologetically take up space it gives permission to others to do the same.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monica Kretschmer, founder and CEO, of Universal Womens Network™ Inc. is the creator and inspiration behind the Women of Inspiration™ Awards celebrating the achievements of women who lead, inspire and motivate from diverse industries across North America. The Universal Womens Network™—the purpose-driven media company behind the annual awards event, is the largest women’s empowerment event in North America recognizing female leaders from all walks of life, ages, stages and levels of business, SupportHER™ (male allies) and Top Companies – Equity, Diversity, Inclusion SupportHER™ Champions across diverse industries inspiring change in their workplaces, networks and communities.
— Monica Kretschmer
The theme for this year’s awards is Inspire Change. According to the World Economic Forum, women won’t attain parity with men for another 131 years. It will take well over 100 years to close the pay gap, and 300 years to achieve gender equality. “Women cannot wait, we as a society cannot wait.”
This is a critical time for women to be visible leaders at all levels to Inspire Change. The Universal Womens Network™ unlocks the ripple effect to advance women and strategically partners with global brands committed to advancing women together with our male allies who SupportHER™. We need leaders (women and men) in positions of power and companies committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion, working together with a common goal to advance the representation of women in leadership roles at all levels where decisions are made! Representation matters.
Now in its ninth year, the Women of Inspiration™ Awards have recognized the achievements of over 1,000 women from diverse industries, and backgrounds with nominations reaching five continents. Be in the room to be inspired. Rub shoulders with leaders (women and men) across diverse industries on Friday, November 3 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center (MTCC) John Bassett Theatre.
"Universal Womens Network™ and Women of Inspiration™ Awards is about amplifying the impact and value women bring to the boardroom, workplace, our economy and society on a whole. It’s about inspiring change for a more equitable world, together with SupportHER™ ( male allies) and Top Companies committed to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion SupportHER™ Champions,” says Kretschmer,
Meet the 2023 Women of Inspiration™ Finalists.
“Women of Inspiration™ don’t wait for opportunities, they create them. When women own the spotlight and unapologetically take up space it gives permission to others to do the same. These leaders demonstrate what is possible, inspire us to be more and do more and pave the way for future generations. Representation matters, It inspires change to break the “concrete ceiling” where all decisions are made,” says Kretschmer.
Since 2018, the Universal Womens Network™ has welcomed men to be part of the conversation and coined the term SupportHER™ (male allies) to amplify the male champions in our networks, workplaces and communities be a part of the solution. We believe women must be celebrated and we believe SupportHER™ (male allies) who champion for women and Top Companies committed to the advancement of women are also deserving of the spotlight. The Universal Womens Network™ is the only network in the world celebrating together with women, men and Top Companies – Equity, Diversity and Inclusion through awards, media and research, with the common goal of a more equitable world.
Be in the room for an Oscar Style Awards on November 3, 2023, for the Ninth Annual Women of Inspiration™ Awards in Toronto, Ontario for North America’s largest women’s empowerment event with leaders across diverse industries featuring opening show, red-carpet, live performances, awards presentations, DJ After Party, SupportHER Lounge and celebrity keynote. When we celebrate one woman; we celebrate ALL women.
Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
Location: John Bassett Theatre – Metro Toronto Convention Center (MTCC)
Attire: Oscar Style Glam (Black Tie)
Event Details: Oscar Style Glam, Red Carpet, VIP Reception, Awards, Opening Show, Live Performances and DJ After Party. VVIP Meet and Greet - Celebrity Keynote
Tickets: Individual or Corporate Packages (10 tickets for your team) and VVIP Meet and Greet.
About the Universal Womens Network™ Inc.
The Universal Womens Network™ Inc. is a women-owned company committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion. We unlock the ripple effect to advance women. We amplify the voice of purpose-driven leaders, SupportHERs and Top Companies from diverse industries who lead, inspire, and motivate. We are committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion by raising the bar to advance women at all levels, where decisions are made through our Women of Inspiration™ Awards, media, events, research, programs, and certification. We welcome men to the conversation as our allies who SupportHER™ and strategically partner with companies committed to the advancement of women. We work with brands committed to be visible SupportHER™ champions and understand the value of women bring to the table.
For media inquiries please contact:
Monica Kretschmer - Founder and CEO – Universal Womens’ Network™, Women of Inspiration™ and SupportHER™
Monica Kretschmer
Universal Womens Network™ Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other