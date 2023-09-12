H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding Invests in Space Perspective: The World’s First Carbon-Neutral Spaceflight Experience Company
H.I.S. acquires exclusive sales rights for three years in the Japanese market and sales rights for overseas Japanese nationals.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. (Headquarters: California, U.S.A.) the U.S. subsidiary of H.I.S. Corporation (a Japanese Travel Company), has invested in Space Perspective (Headquarters: Florida, U.S.A.), a human spaceflight experience company. This investment will be the most significant investment that HIS USA has made to date, signifying its commitment to offering new travel opportunities, realizing exciting travel experiences to customers – delivering on its corporate slogan – and stimulating inbound demand from Japan to the U.S. In the long run, the project also aims to support realizing environmentally friendly, sustainable travel with Space Perspective's carbon-neutral space travel option.
Space Perspective Overview
Space Perspective is the world’s first and only carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company. Space Perspective has completely reimagined human spaceflight to be as gentle on our Earth as it is on our Explorers. Spaceship Neptune is designed to be the most accessible way to travel to space; with no heavy g-forces or training required, it’s as easy as being on an airplane. Spaceship Neptune features a pressurized capsule that accommodates eight Explorers and a Captain, a Reserve Descent System, and a SpaceBalloon™, which propels the capsule to 100,000 ft at cycling speed (about 12 mph). Space balloons have been safely flown to over 100,000 ft (30 km) more than a thousand times by NASA, other entities, and our own team members – including with payloads heavier than our Spaceship Neptune capsule. With already more than 1,650 customers worldwide – more seats sold by any other spaceflight company – and test flights resuming this year, Space Perspective aims to begin commercial flights in late 2024.
Space Perspective, Inc.
Established in 2019
Founders & Co-CEOs: Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum
Number of employees: 130
Location: Exploration Spaceport, 1 Bristow Way, Titusville, FL 32780
Future Prospects
In Japan, H.I.S. started selling Space Perspective flights in January 2023 through Qualita Corporation (Headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo), a subsidiary of H.I.S. and one that has already received dozens of reservations. With this new investment, HIS USA will support Space Perspective as a strategic partner to promote space travel and make it more accessible to customers than ever before. HIS USA will also seek to offer future commercial flights departing from additional locations outside of the U.S. in Asia, including potentially Japan when expansion plans are realized. In addition, HIS USA will obtain exclusive sales rights for three years to sell Spaceship Neptune in Japan and start sales to Japanese customers residing overseas from September 2023.
Sales Website
Customers residing in Japan: https://www.qualita-travel.com/special/EdgeOfSpace/
Customers residing outside of Japan: https://top.his-usa.com/EdgeOfSpace/
About H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc.
H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. is a subsidiary company of HIS Group, which operates one of the biggest travel agencies in Japan. They have 157 branches in 60 countries and 112 cities across the globe. They have been active in the US for over 30 years, with offices in New York, California, Nevada, and Hawaii. H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. is a company that operates the entire HIS branches in the Americas but also seeks to find possibilities for the cooperation of new businesses with startup companies. The startup division is active on the West Coast, especially in Silicon Valley. Since 2019, HIS USA has invested and R&D on companies in and out of the travel industry.
About Space Perspective
Space Perspective is the world’s first and only carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company on a mission to make transformative space travel accessible to more people than ever before. Its Spaceship Neptune, which comprises a pressurized capsule propelled by a giant SpaceBalloon™, offers a safe and accessible six-hour journey to the edge of space. Those who fly with Space Perspective, which is being regulated by the FAA and follows guidelines established by NASA and the U.S. Coast Guard, enjoy unprecedented views of our planet through the largest windows ever flown to space, a world-class meal and cocktail service, Wi-Fi, and lavatory – all from the world’s first Space Lounge. Based on Florida’s Space Coast, Space Perspective was founded by human spaceflight veterans Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, who met as original crew members in Biosphere 2 and previously founded World View and Paragon Space Development Corporation. Space Perspective’s team more broadly has been instrumental in the development of every U.S. human spacecraft for the past 40 years.
