FOMAT Medical partners with Arthritis & Rheumatology Center, led by Dr. Tony Makhlouf, to expand research network
Accelerated Expansion of Clinical Research Capabilities in Rheumatology and Arthritis, Focusing on Diseases Requiring Specialized Rheumatologist ExpertiseOXNARD, CALIFORNIA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMAT Medical Research, California's leading research site network, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its operations through a strategic collaboration with a prominent Rheumatology practice group, Arthritis & Rheumatology Centers with multiple clinics across Ventura County. This collaboration represents a remarkable advancement for both organizations, enabling FOMAT Medical Research to enhance its research capabilities across various diseases within Rheumatology. This expansion solidifies FOMAT Medical Research's position as a market leader in the clinical research site network industry, while providing invaluable opportunities for potential sponsors to align their pipeline of therapies with this therapeutic area.
The collaboration with Arthritis & Rheumatology Centers establishes FOMAT Medical Research as a premier destination for conducting clinical research in Rheumatology. Rheumatology encompasses a diverse range of diseases that require specialized knowledge and expertise for effective treatment, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, osteoarthritis, gout, and psoriatic arthritis, among others. With this partnership, FOMAT Medical Research gains access to a wealth of experience and resources in these specific disease areas.
Nicholas Focil, CEO of FOMAT Medical Research, emphasizes the significance of this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Arthritis & Rheumatology Centers to expand our research site network into the field of Rheumatology. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation in clinical research and providing sponsors with a comprehensive platform to advance their therapies in this critical therapeutic area. Together, we can make substantial progress in improving the lives of patients affected by Rheumatologic diseases while continuing to move the needle on diversity in clinical trials."
Dr. Makhlouf shares his perspective on the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with FOMAT Medical Research provides a tremendous opportunity to combine our Rheumatology expertise with their extensive research site network. By working together, we can accelerate the development of novel therapies and make a significant impact in treating and managing Rheumatologic diseases. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to advancing patient care and contributing to the field of Rheumatology."
This collaboration between FOMAT Medical Research Arthritis & Rheumatology Centers offers significant advantages to both industry sponsors and patients. For sponsors, the expanded research capabilities in Rheumatology provide an ideal platform to align their therapies with the specific diseases treated by Rheumatologists. The collaboration enables sponsors to tap into a vast patient population, gain deeper insights, and accelerate the development of innovative treatments. FOMAT Medical Research's extensive research site network, combined with the expertise of Dr. Makhlouf's group, offers sponsors a unique opportunity to bring their pipeline therapies to fruition, addressing the unmet needs of patients in Rheumatology.
Patients stand to benefit greatly from this collaboration as well. By expanding research capabilities in Rheumatology, FOMAT Medical Research, and Dr. Arthritis & Rheumatology Centers ensure that individuals with Rheumatologic diseases have increased access to cutting-edge therapies and participate in groundbreaking clinical trials. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to advancing patient care, improving outcomes, and enhancing the quality of life for patients with Rheumatologic conditions.
This partnership demonstrates FOMAT Medical Research's unwavering dedication to being a market leader in the clinical research site network industry, expanding its reach into the vital field of Rheumatology. By collaborating with Dr. Makhlouf and Arthritis & Rheumatology Centers, FOMAT Medical Research solidifies its position as the go-to partner for sponsors seeking to advance their therapies in Rheumatologic diseases.
About FOMAT Medical Research:
FOMAT Medical Research is California's largest research site network, dedicated to advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes. With an extensive network of research sites and a relentless commitment to innovating healthcare through diversity, FOMAT Medical Research collaborates with industry Sponsors and CROs to accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.
About Arthritis & Rheumatology Centers:
Arthritis & Rheumatology Centers, led by Dr. Tony Makhlouf, is a distinguished practice specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of Rheumatologic diseases. As Ventura County’s leading provider, it is at the forefront of Rheumatology patient care, striving to advance the understanding and treatment of Rheumatologic conditions through cutting-edge care and personalized approaches.
