22-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Kratom, Family Retains Clark Fountain

The case involves the tragic death of a young man who consumed Kratom, a substance that has gained national attention for its stimulant and sedative effects.

We want this case to serve as a wake-up call about the dangers of Kratom and other unregulated substances,” — Jennifer A. Dinetz, attorney representing the family

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys Jennifer A. Dinetz and Don Fountain of Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Littky-Rubin & Whitman represent the family of a young man tragically killed due to the consumption of Kratom, a controversial herbal substance.

This devastating event occurred as a result of defects in the formulation and composition of the substance and the alleged negligence of multiple companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, packaging, and marketing of Kratom. The case centers around the dangerous and potentially lethal effects of Kratom, a substance not approved by the FDA for medical use and listed as a "Drug and Chemical of Concern" by the DEA.

The case revolves around the tragic death of a young man who consumed Kratom, a substance that has recently gained national attention for its stimulant and sedative effects. The 22-year-old victim, died due to complications arising from the consumption of Kratom. Attorney Jennifer A. Dinetz and partner Don Fountain, in cooperation with The Wetherington Law Firm and Ashby Thelen Lowry out of Georgia, will be representing the family of the deceased as they seek justice and hold accountable those responsible for this devastating loss.

Kratom is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. Its leaves contain psychoactive substances that produce both stimulant and sedative effects depending on the dose. While Kratom has a long history of traditional use in Southeast Asia, it has recently gained popularity in the United States as an alternative to opioids for pain relief and as a recreational substance. However, Kratom is not approved by the FDA for any medical use, and its safety profile remains a subject of concern.

While Kratom is not yet controlled under the federal Controlled Substances Act, it may be subject to state-level regulations. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has listed Kratom as a "Drug and Chemical of Concern," and several states have already banned or restricted its sale and use. The legal landscape surrounding Kratom is complex and evolving, making it crucial for victims and their families to seek expert legal guidance.

Clark Fountain has a long-standing reputation for excellence in personal injury and wrongful death litigation. With a team of seasoned attorneys who are experts in defective products, medical malpractice, and other complex legal matters, Clark Fountain is uniquely positioned to navigate the intricate legal landscape surrounding Kratom.

"Our firm is committed to seeking justice for this family and raising awareness about the potential dangers of Kratom," said Don Fountain, a partner at Clark Fountain. "We will use our extensive resources and expertise to investigate this case thoroughly and advocate for our clients."

Attorneys Jennifer A. Dinetz and Don Fountain will be conducting an exhaustive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the victim's Kratom use, including where it was purchased, how it was marketed, and whether adequate warnings were provided. The firm will also be exploring potential claims against manufacturers, distributors, and retailers involved in the sale of Kratom.

The tragic death of this young man serves as a cautionary tale about the potential risks associated with Kratom use. Clark Fountain urges consumers to exercise extreme caution when considering the use of Kratom or any other unregulated substances.

"We want this case to serve as a wake-up call about the dangers of Kratom and other unregulated substances," said Jennifer A. Dinetz, attorney at Clark Fountain. "Consumers need to be aware that just because a substance is available for purchase does not mean it is safe."

We cordially invite you to our upcoming press conference on Tuesday, September 12th, at 11 a.m. at the Florida State Capitol. Should you be unable to attend in person, please don't hesitate to contact Celia Quitugua at cquitugua@clarkfountain.com or call 561-899-2144 to schedule an exclusive interview.

Clark Fountain is committed to fighting for justice for victims of personal injury and wrongful death. With decades of experience and a track record of successful litigation, the firm stands as a beacon of hope for those seeking legal redress.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE TWENTIETH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Eppard, Susan, apr Eller, Matthew Plaintiff vs Premier Manufacturing Products LLC , dba MT Brands et al Defendant

Judge name: Alane C Laboda

Case number is: 23-CA-010220