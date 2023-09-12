Choice Financial Group Named to INC. 5000 List
— Robert J. Hilb, CEO, Choice Financial Group
— Robert J. Hilb, CEO, Choice Financial Group
Virginia Beach, VA– Choice Financial Group has been named to Inc.’s prestigious Inc. 5000 for 2023. This list highlights the country’s fastest growing private companies with Choice Financial Group realizing three-year revenue growth of 330%.
The ranking represents a unique, data-driven look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized by Inc. and make the esteemed Inc. 5000 list alongside so many great independent companies across so many industries,” said Robert J. Hilb, CEO of Choice Financial Group. “It’s validation that, within the insurance brokerage space, our focused acquisition strategy and organic growth efforts are working. We are creating something special here through partnerships with like-minded entrepreneurs.”
“Since partnering with the Choice Financial Group in late 2021, we’ve been extremely pleased with the company’s growth, not only from the M&A strategy, but also from an organic perspective,” said Scott Kauffman, Partner at Northlane Capital Partners. “We congratulate the entire Choice team on this accomplishment.”
About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance brokerage with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice has 33 offices in 16 states.
