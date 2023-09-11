DANNY GOLDBERG WILL KEYNOTE AT PERSONAL MANAGERS INTERCHANGE
Top entertainment, music, and talent managers will gather Oct. 24-25 in Las Vegas
It is a great and unexpected honor to be selected for the Personal Managers Hall of Fame especially in the company of the other inductees this year.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny Goldberg, veteran personal manager, record company president, public relations executive, and journalist, will be a keynoter at Personal Managers Interchange, the national networking conference for entertainment, music, and talent mangers, Oct. 24-25, 2023, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino.
Presented by the National Conference of Personal Managers, Interchange 2023 features expert speakers, panel discussions, social events, and a red-carpet reception and induction ceremony for the Personal Managers Hall of Fame.
With a career spanning more than five decades, Goldberg has managed GRAMMY® award-winning musical artists, including The Allman Brothers, Steve Earle, Rickie Lee Jones, Nirvana, and Bonnie Raitt. He is a former CEO of Air America Radio, Artemis Records, Atlantic Records, Mercury Records Group, and Warner Bros. Records. As a journalist, Goldberg has written for Rolling Stone, The Village Voice, and Billboard Magazine. He is the author of several books, including his latest release, Bloody Crossroads 2020: Art, Entertainment and Resistance to Trump (Akashic, 2021).
"It is a great and unexpected honor to be selected for the Personal Managers Hall of Fame especially in the company of the other inductees this year," said Goldberg.
A 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, Goldberg will keynote with a one-on-one Q&A with Burke Allen, artist manager, public relations executive, and host of the long running internationally syndicated “Big Time Talker” podcast. Other speakers scheduled at Interchange 2023 include indie film producer Evan Allen (CEO - Cybrid Entertainment), film/TV actor manager Peggy Becker (CEO - Parkside Talent), literary manager Kathryn Boole (VP - Studio Talent Group), entertainment attorney Edwin F. McPherson (Founding Partner -McPherson LLP), journalist Stan Soocher (Editor-in-Chief - Entertainment Law & Finance), and entertainment attorney Mark G. Tratos (founding Partner – Greenberg Trauig LLP).
In addition to Danny Goldberg, this year’s inductees into the Personal Managers Hall of Fame include Phil Brock, Chris DiPetta, Vera Goulet, Shirley Grant (posthumous), Susan Joseph, George Shapiro (posthumous) and David Spero.
More information and online registration are available at www.ncopm.com/interchange-2023.
