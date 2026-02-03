ALLEN MEDIA STRATEGIES SIGNS CLASSIC TV STAR AND GRAMMY®-NOMINATED VOICE ICON KATHY GARVER

Kathy Garver, author, actor, voice over talent, and Grammy nominee A Washington, D.C.–based media, marketing, and public relations boutique firm Kathy's new book releasing February 14th

WASHINGTON DC , DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allen Media Strategies , the Washington, D.C.–based media, marketing, and public relations firm known for elevating high-profile talent and cultural icons, proudly announces the signing of classic television star, author, and acclaimed voiceover artist Kathy Garver to its growing client roster.For millions of fans, Garver will forever be remembered as “Cissy” from the beloved CBS sitcom Family Affair. What many don’t realize is that her career spans more than six decades, beginning as a child actor in The Ten Commandments and evolving into an award-winning body of work across television, film, animation, audiobooks, and voiceover.Garver is now receiving one of the highest honors of her career: her first GRAMMYnomination for Best Audiobook Narration for 'Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story'. In the audiobook, produced by GRAMMYwinner David Longoria, Garver brings to life Connors’ extraordinary journey—from a #1 hit with Phil Spector and The Teddy Bears, to a nine-month romance with Elvis Presley, to co-writing the Academy Award-nominated 'Gonna Fly Now' from Rocky. The project also features two previously unreleased songs performed by Connors.In addition to her narration work, Garver remains one of the industry’s most recognizable voice talents, with credits including 'Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends' (Firestar), 'The New Yogi Bear Show', and 'Chuck Norris: Karate Kommandos'.Garver is also preparing for the February 14 release of her new book, ' Romancing with the Stars - Inspiring Hollywood Love Stories ' celebrating the most heartwarming and enduring romances in Hollywood history of celebrity couples. From behind-the-scenes stories to the magic that happens when two stars align, the book captures it all.Allen Media Strategies will support Garver’s media outreach, interviews, and promotional efforts, connecting her timeless story with today’s nostalgia-loving audiences across television, radio, print, and digital platforms. With decades of experience and a dedicated team, Allen Media Strategies offers marketing services to entertainers, authors, and experts seeking meaningful visibility and strategic media placement.For media requests, please contact:

