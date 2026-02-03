Delnora Earns Five Nominations for 30th Annual ICMA Awards at the Grand Ole Opry
Among the honors, Delnora received nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. Her #1 hit “Peacemaker” featuring Chris Golden, son of Oak Ridge Boys legend William Lee Golden, received nominations for both Inspirational Country Song of the Year and Vocal Duo/Duo Performance of the Year.
Delnora’s 2026 ICMA Award nominations:
• Female Vocalist of the Year
• Songwriter of the Year
• Inspirational Country Song of the Year: “Peacemaker” — Delnora feat. Chris Golden
• Vocal Duo/Duo Performance: “Peacemaker” — Delnora feat. Chris Golden and “On My Knees” — Delnora and Bruce Hedrick
The 30th Annual ICMA & Awards will take place Monday, April 6, 2026 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.
“These nominations are an incredible honor,” said Delnora. “I’m grateful to the ICMA, to everyone who has supported this music, and to my collaborators who helped bring these songs to life.”
Event Details:
What: 30th Annual Inspirational Country Music Association (ICMA) & Awards
When: Monday, April 6, 2026
Where: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN
