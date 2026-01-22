COL. WILLIAM DUNN’S BOOK GUNFIGHTERS RULE! CHRONICLES A VETERAN’S LIFE OF COURAGE AND RESILIENCE

Published by Headline Books is Out Now! Col. William Dunn, author and decorated US Marine

~Published by Headline Books, the Book is Out Now~

This is a story about the resilience that resides within us all, waiting to be awakened in life’s most challenging moments.” — Author and Marine Corps Veteran Colonel William “Burner” Dunn

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gunfighters Rule!, a compelling book by Col. William Dunn , a decorated United States Marine, published by Headline Books is out now. The gripping memoir exemplifies the Marine Corps’ can-do spirit and unwavering determination in the face of adversity. The book is available for purchase here The book follows the extraordinary journey of a young boy destined to become a Marine Corps pilot against all odds, offering an inspiring account of the resilience and perseverance that carried Dunn through decades of service to his country. Through vivid storytelling, Col. Dunn takes readers through his life’s most defining moments—from overcoming personal misfortunes to confronting institutional challenges with steadfast commitment.“Through the pages of Gunfighters Rule!, readers will witness the trials and tribulations of a family devastated by tragedy, the internal battles waged against unseen adversaries, and the determination of a man who refused to give up,” said Dunn. “This is a story about the resilience that resides within us all, waiting to be awakened in life’s most challenging moments.”From the loss and heartache that shaped his early years to the honor and duty that defined his military career, Dunn’s memoir Gunfighters Rule! is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit. His first-hand account offers an inspiring look at the courage required to rise above adversity, make sacrifices, and pursue one’s dreams despite overwhelming odds.Gunfighters Rule! is available now for purchase everywhere books are sold.About the AuthorCol. William Dunn is a distinguished United States Marine and pilot who served his country with honor for more than 33 years. His military career began in 1983 at Parris Island, SC, followed by service in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and a commission as a Second Lieutenant through the Platoon Leaders Class program in 1988. After completing The Basic School and the Infantry Officers Course in Quantico, Virginia, he attended flight training at Naval Air Station Pensacola and was later assigned as a Marine Cobra pilot, deploying overseas from New River, NC.Dunn is the President of Strategic Resilience Group, which he founded in 2015. Gunfighters Rule! reflects his life’s journey and captures the courage, perseverance, and indomitable spirit of a true Marine.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.