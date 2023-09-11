Homicide: 100 Block of Atlantic Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southwest.

At approximately 5:33 p.m., members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to a local hospital where both victims were admitted in critical condition. While on the scene, officers learned that a juvenile male shooting victim was located at a fire station in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the juvenile male to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, September 10, 2023, one of the adult males succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Ryan Morgan of Southwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.