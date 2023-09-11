St. Johnsbury Barracks // Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Possession of Regulated Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4006668

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 @ 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Goose Green Rd, Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Relief from Abuse Order, Possession of Regulated Drugs

ACCUSED: Craig Tellier

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 11, 2023, at approximately 0730 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a complaint that Craig Tellier was in violation of a Final Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed Tellier was in violation of an active Relief from Abuse Order on which he was listed as the defendant. Tellier was cited to appear in the Orange County Superior Criminal Court on 09/20/2023 @ 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 @ 0830 hours

Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra

St. Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111