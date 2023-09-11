St. Johnsbury Barracks // Violation of Abuse Prevention Order / Possession of Regulated Drugs
CASE#: 23A4006668
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 @ 0730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Goose Green Rd, Corinth, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Relief from Abuse Order, Possession of Regulated Drugs
ACCUSED: Craig Tellier
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 11, 2023, at approximately 0730 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a complaint that Craig Tellier was in violation of a Final Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed Tellier was in violation of an active Relief from Abuse Order on which he was listed as the defendant. Tellier was cited to appear in the Orange County Superior Criminal Court on 09/20/2023 @ 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2023 @ 0830 hours
