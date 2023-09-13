City of Grapevine, TX, Gets Capital Planning Support for Asset Management with OpenGov

Focused on finding new ways to make its asset management more strategic, the City was looking for ways to do data-driven planning.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for new ways to advance its asset management work, the City of Grapevine, TX, began investigating tools that could help. The City decided to expand its current partnership with OpenGov , the leader in software solutions tailored for local governments.A suburb of Dallas, the City of Grapevine is a forward-thinking municipality committed to finding progressive solutions for its operational needs. Focused on finding new ways to make its asset management more strategic, the City was looking for ways to do data-driven planning. When leadership learned about the Scenario Builder feature in OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management and how it could support intensive Capital Planning across the City, they decided to expand their partnership with OpenGov even further.With the expansion of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Grapevine will receive support for robust CIP planning related to asset management. The adoption will help streamline work orders by automating workflows and enabling macro-level reporting, further enhancing data-driven decision-making throughout the City’s asset management. Further, the system will now be available for all employees, allowing the City to leverage the full benefits of automation and data collection it provides.The City of Grapevine joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.