Final USCHA 2023 Conversations: PrEP Uptake, AI & Federal Plenary

During the final two days of the 2023 US Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA)Exit Disclaimer in Washington, DC, HIV.gov continued its conversations with a focus on the theme, “A Love Letter to Black Women”. On Friday, CAPT Jyl Martin, MPH, CHES®, NHDP-BC, U.S. Public Health Service and Senior Policy Analyst, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), chatted with Dr. Marissa Robinson, DrPH, MPH, RPCV, EHE Coordinator, about her workshop Ending the HIV Epidemic: Black Women, HBCUs, & PrEP Uptake. Later that day, HIV.gov hosted conversations with community members about how to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their HIV work. Afterwards, we spoke with AI workshop participants from Howard and American universities about the importance of understanding AI. Watch Friday’s update below:

On Saturday, Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease; Director of the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy; and Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA), opened the final plenary session, which was a powerful presentation by Black women leaders in the federal government. After the session, Hayes facilitated a conversation with Department of Health and Human Services leaders about federal agencies’ work to support Black women. Watch Saturday’s update below:

Organized by NMAC, the 27th Annual USCHA featured institutes, workshops, and posters addressing issues in biomedical HIV prevention, aging, service delivery, and telehealth, prioritizing the issues of people with HIV and the next steps in ending the epidemic. Organizers selected “A Love Letter to Black Women” as this year’s theme to celebrate Black women and acknowledge the important role they play in the HIV/AIDS movement and society as a whole.

Watch all of our conversations from USCHA 2023 on HIV.gov.