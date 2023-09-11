Traffic shift on U.S. 218 and Iowa 57 in Black Hawk County scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 18

Posted on: September 11, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Sept. 11, 2023 – Continuing work on U.S. 218 and Iowa 57 in Black Hawk County will impact the lanes you use beginning Monday, Sept. 18, weather permitting. On that day you’ll be shifted to the outside two lanes of the road. All current closures and detours will remain as we continue to work on this portion of the highway.

A mobile message sign will be in place to alert you about the upcoming traffic switch. The work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or [email protected]