Town of Wake Forest, NC, Set to Streamline Asset Management with OpenGov
Wanting to eliminate paper-based processes, Wake Forest turned to OpenGov to upgrade its asset management work.NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate the need for paper-based processes and establish a single system of record, the Town of Wake Forest was in search of a technology partner to elevate its asset management. The Town found its answer in OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation’s local governments.
Located just 30 minutes from Raleigh, the Town of Wake Forest is known for its commitment to progress and innovation. In its search for a new asset management system, the Town wanted to move away from relying on manual work orders and find a solution that could provide detailed reporting. It also wanted a platform with a GIS integration, and a user-friendly mobile application to support its work in the field. After an extensive search, OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its comprehensive FEMA reporting and its robust system for managing assets and work orders.
By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the Town of Wake Forest will receive a suite of tools designed to support the specific asset management needs of local government. The adoption of the software will help improve efficiency for the Town by replacing manual tasks with automation, seamlessly connecting department stakeholders to enable them to work more efficiently. Additionally, with its GIS data and mobile application, staff will have greater support in the field, aligning with the Town’s mission to do more with less.
The Town of Wake Forest joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
