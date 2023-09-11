Maryland State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Crash Involving A Bus In Harford County

September 11, 2023

(ABINGDON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred Monday morning in Harford County.

Ten children, traveling on a KinderCare 15 passenger mini-bus, were transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air for treatment of their injuries. A driver and a 1-year-old child, traveling in a Honda Accord, were transported by ground to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 924 (Emmorton Road) and Bel Air South Parkway for the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a bus. According to a preliminary investigation, the bus was traveling northbound on MD 924 while the Honda was traveling southbound on MD 924.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda was attempting to make a left turn onto Laurel Bush Road and failed to yield to the right of way, subsequently causing the bus to crash into the passenger side of the Honda. No roads were closed for the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

