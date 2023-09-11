Sparkling Harvest Bash October 6 Supports the American Cancer Society
Sponsored by The OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center – The James and Jefferson Country Club
BLACKLICK, OH, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: The inaugural Sparkling Harvest Bash reception is an inspiring, unforgettable evening of live music, gourmet cuisine, entertainment and fun dedicated to supporting American Cancer Society programs and funding of breakthrough cancer research. The event features live music, gourmet cuisine and a variety of entertainment that will captivate guests, who will have the chance to engage with community leaders and supporters while contributing to a noble cause that touches the lives of millions.
— Lenora Oeters, American Cancer Society Ohio/West Virginia
WHERE: 7271 Jefferson Meadows Drive, Blacklick, Ohio 43004
WHEN: Friday, October 6, 6:30 p.m.
TICKETS & TABLES: $125 a ticket or $1,100 for a reserved table of ten. Go to: www.tinyurl.com/SparklingHarvestBash2023 or contact sparklingharvestbash2023@gmail.com or call 614-205-3418. Checks payable to: The American Cancer Society.
The event’s presenting sponsor is The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.
“Every contribution made during the reception directly impacts the American Cancer Society’s mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone, “ said Lenora Oeters, vice president of the American Cancer Society Ohio/West Virginia. “With the community’s support, we can continue funding cancer research, advocacy, and free patient services which make an incredible impact on the lives of those affected by cancer.” More than 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year. Last year alone, the American Cancer Society touched more than 55 million people through cancer services, information, programs, advocacy and research.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for a limited time for those who wish to take a prominent role in this evening of hope and unity.
###
The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345.
Vivienne Stearns-Elliott
American Cancer Society
+1 410-733-6681
email us here