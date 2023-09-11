Mondo.NYC Announces Inaugural AI Track for 2023 and New AI Hub in Williamsburg Hotel Water Tower
Panels will take place from Tuesday-Friday, October 10-13, 2023
We can’t wait for Mondo attendees to experience the latest in all things AI from the top minds in our industry and start conversations that will reverberate throughout the music business.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mondo.NYC, the annual global business summit and showcase music festival held in New York from October 10-13, announced today the agenda for its new AI track, which will consist of 10 panel sessions taking place throughout the event at the Williamsburg Hotel in New York City. A highlight of this track will be Mondo’s first ever AI Hub, hosted by SingularityNET, a day-long immersive experience held in the hotel’s iconic Water Tower on Tuesday, October 10th.
SingularityNET was founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel with the mission of creating a decentralized, democratic, inclusive, and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (“AGI”). Details about the AI Hub will be unveiled shortly.
Mondo’s inaugural AI track will cover the most important topics and trends in the AI and music space, including AI sourcing, ethics, AI artists, creator tools, using AI safely, and AI’s opportunities and challenges. Among the track’s speakers are Albhy Galuten (Senior Fellow, Intertrust Technologies), Dr. Martin Clancy (Founder and CEO, AI:OK), David Hughes (Principal, Hughes Strategic), Chris Horton (SVP Strategic Technology, Universal Music Group), Stefan Lattner (Research Leader, Music Team, Sony Computer Science Labs), and many more.
“Amidst the ever-evolving issues facing the music business, AI has emerged like no other, roaring into our collective consciousness, capturing the attention of thought-leaders across the industry spectrum who are seemingly – and often simultaneously – cheering its potential for good and decrying its potential for disaster,” said Bobby Haber, Managing Director of Mondo.NYC. “We can’t wait for Mondo attendees to experience the latest in all things AI from the top minds in our industry and start conversations that will reverberate throughout the music business long after Mondo.NYC 2023 ends.”
Panel Agenda & Speakers - More to be announced
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
1:00 PM - AI: Opportunity or Apocalypse?
Speakers:
● Moderator: Albhy Galuten, Senior Fellow, Intertrust Technologies
● David Hughes, Principal, Hughes Strategic
● Dr. Martin Clancy, PHD, Founder & CEO, AI:OK
Albhy Galuten and others will discuss the opportunities and the challenges associated with artificial intelligence in the music ecosystem. Is it just another invention like the synthesizer or electric guitar, or is it the end of life (and income) as we know it for musicians and writers?
3:00 PM - Days of Future Passed: Disruptive Technologies and the Music Industry
Speakers:
• Bill Rosenblatt, President, GiantSteps Media Technology Strategies
• Howie Singer, Adjunct Professor, NYU Music Business
If you want to predict how new technologies such as AI and social video will change the music industry, one way is to analyze how previous innovations impacted the business. As Steve Jobs said, "You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards.” Howie Singer and Bill Rosenblatt, authors of the new book "Key Changes: The Ten Times Technology Transformed the Music Industry," look at lessons from historical developments over more than a century to help us predict how the latest disruptive technologies will shake up the music business.
4:00 PM - Sync Re:Defined - Re:Designed - Re:Imagined
Speakers:
• Moderator: Justin Gray, CEO/President, Songistry Inc.
Music supervisors, songwriters, labels, and publishers all have differing opinions about the benefits of AI and its long-term effect on creativity and job security. Come see how Songistry is using AI to completely reshape how music is managed, discovered, pitched, and licensed.
5:00 PM A Whole New Ecosystem: Creating & Releasing New Music with AI
Speakers:
• Moderator: Sean Glover, Director of Industry Engagement, SoundExchange
The co-writer of your artist's next big hit or the reason you debut on the charts could be AI. With endless ways artists can collaborate and access beats, samples, tracks, and more, we are living in an age of true musical exploration and innovation. The experts on this panel are one step ahead, leveraging these tools or building them and will dig into how they create and how they release new music into the world; where the biggest opportunities lie for creators and their teams; and what’s next on the innovation roadmap.
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
12:00 PM - Beyond the AI Boogeyman: Trust & Safety in the Modern Music Industry
Speakers:
● Christine Barnum, Chief Revenue Officer, CD Baby
The critical conversation around trust and safety in music’s digital marketplaces has never been louder, but as each business lays out its own position, how can the industry align to formulate a collaborative approach to a nuanced issue? As founding members of Music Fights Fraud, the global task force aimed at eradicating streaming fraud, CD Baby, FUGA, and parent company Downtown are actively working with partners, clients, and competitors to create an industry where genuine content creators can thrive. In this discussion, our panel will focus on the impact of streaming fraud, how a proactive approach to trust and safety is necessary, and why AI=Fraud isn’t the nuanced understanding the industry needs to progress.
2:00 PM - AI Alchemy: The Future of Creator Tools
Speakers:
● Moderator: Daniel Rowland, Head of Strategy and Partnerships, LANDR
● Matan Kollenscher, CEO, MyPart
● Rachel Lyske, CEO, DAACI
● Yotam Mann, Musician & Software Maker
AI is becoming increasingly good at not just prompt-based generation of full songs, but one-shot samples, loops, and even presets for digital instruments, along with composition assistance, mixing, mastering, and other workflow enhancements. But most popular music production software has few – if any – AI features. Will the old guard adapt, or will we see a surge in popularity of fresh, AI-native creator tools?
3:00 PM - The Artist as API: The Next Level of Fan Engagement
Speakers:
● Moderator: Daniel Rowland, Head of Strategy and Partnerships, LANDR
● Seth Goldstein, General Counsel and Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, Moises.ai
● Stefan Heinrich, Co-Founder & CEO, MAYK Inc.
Outside of using AI in their own productions, some artists are offering fans AI models of their sound, likeness, and voice. Is this the future of fan engagement, brand building, and collaboration at scale?
4:00 PM RIAA Presents The End of Reality: AI and the Future of Music…
Speakers:
• Moderator: Jem Aswad, Executive Music Editor, Variety
• Dr. Moiya McTier, ExplAIner-in-Chief, Human Artistry Campaign
• Jonathan Taplin, Director Emeritus, Annenberg Innovation Lab, University of Southern California
• Jessy Wilson, Songwriter & Recording Artist
Variety Executive Music Editor Jem Aswad leads a discussion with USC Annenberg Innovation Lab Chairman Emeritus Jonathan Taplin, author of “The End of Reality”; Grammy-nominated songwriter and recording artist Jessy Wilson; and noted scientist, author, and storyteller Dr. Moiya McTier for their expert perspectives on AI, innovation, and the future of the music business.
5:00 PM - The Well-Trained Model: Ethically Sourced AI for Artists
Speakers:
● Moderator: Daniel Rowland, Head of Strategy and Partnerships, LANDR
● Chris Horton, SVP Strategic Technology, Universal Music Group
● Stefan Lattner, Research Leader, Music Team, Sony Computer Science Labs
● Joe Lyske, Inventor and Co-Founder, Mashtraxx Ltd.
How does an artist know what dataset the AI tool they are using was trained on, and whether their own music was used? A discussion of how AI is trained and the future of attribution and compensation for artists.
Friday, October 13, 2023
1:00 PM - Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing: Hot Topics in Generative AI in the Music Industry from Neural Networks to Fake Drake
Speakers:
● Moderator: Phil Hill, Special Counsel, Music Industry Practice, Covington & Burling LLP
● Chris Horton, SVP Strategic Technology, Universal Music Group
● Shannon Sorensen, SVP, Legal and Business Affairs, National Music Publishers' Association
Generative AI has been the hottest topic in the last several months from board rooms to dinner parties. Our panel will discuss this new technology’s impact on the music industry, and will address topics such as copyright, rights of publicity and privacy, contracts and licensing, and overall policy.
See the complete agenda here. Mondo tickets are available here.
Mondo.NYC 2023 will include over 50 panels featuring leading executives in the fields of music, arts, media, and technology including: Mitch Glazier (Chairman & CEO, Recording Industry Association of America), Willard Ahdritz (Chairman & Founder, Kobalt Music), Michael Huppe (President & Chief Executive Officer, SoundExchange), Maria Egan (Global Head of Music and Events, Riot Games), Andrew Bergman (Chief Executive Officer, Downtown Music Holdings), Emily Chapuis (Deputy General Counsel, U.S. Copyright Office), Jem Aswad (Executive Music Editor, Variety), Albhy Galuten (Senior Fellow, Intertrust Technologies), and 200 more music and tech business leaders.
For its sixth consecutive year, Mondo has partnered with the Guild of Music Supervisors for an intensive day-long content program featuring the world's top music supervisors and executives in film, television, gaming, advertising, and emerging platforms, providing a unique opportunity for creatives to meet, network, and learn from some of the leading names in the business.
In addition to the AI track, Mondo.NYC 2023 will also feature programming focusing on topics including the state of the industry, management, music tech, gaming, policy, finance, investment, creation and production, touring, and more. Other Mondo.NYC 2023 tracks include the Music & Tech Law Symposium, Harvard Law School Recording Artists Project, Future of Music Creation & Production, SoundExchange Presents: The Music Tech Generation, RIAA Presents Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy in One Hour, Covington & Burling LLP Presents Getting Physical with Music Tech, and much more.
Discounted registration of up to $120 off is still available through September 19, 2023 and can be accessed here.
About Mondo.NYC:
Mondo.NYC is a global business summit and showcase music festival for music and tech industry insiders and innovators, emerging artists, and their fans. Mondo connects fans and creators in a shared mission of empowering artists and advancing ideas in an ever-changing music business and technology landscape. Founded in 2016 by Joanne Abbot Green and Bobby Haber, the event and its year-round content programming have brought together thousands of industry professionals, artists, and fans both in-person and online.
Please note all Mondo.NYC 2023 events are subject to change without notice.
