Monticello man charged with first-degree murder

September 8, 2023
 
MONTICELLO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Monticello Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, announce the arrest of Kendrick Reed, Monticello, for pre-meditated, first-degree murder. Reed is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
 
Reed is accused of killing a man on June 13, 2023 on Rhodes Street in Monticello.  The victim was shot while sitting in his yard and died from the gunshot wound. The arrest warrant was served earlier today on Reed who was already in jail on unrelated charges.  
 
The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 2nd Judicial Circuit.
 
