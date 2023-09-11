ASTERRA announces EarthWorks expansion with new Director in UK
Earth observation leaders showcase solution at ESS Expo
ASTERRA is thrilled to welcome Mark, a business leader and engineer with infrastructure and remote-monitoring expertise, to the ASTERRA team”LONDON, OH, ENGLAND, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ASTERRA, the world’s leader in using satellite technology to detect infrastructure failures, announces the hiring of respected industry expert, Mark Hinton, as their new Earthworks Director of Business Development and Sales in the UK. Mark will oversee the rapid expansion of ASTERRA EarthWorks for rail, roads, mining, dams, levees, and other installations.
— Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA
“ASTERRA is thrilled to welcome Mark, a business leader and engineer with infrastructure and remote-monitoring expertise, to the ASTERRA team,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “Mark has a proven track record in leading business development and project operations, delivery, and product development. As our EarthWorks business continues to increase in the UK, he will provide our customers with incredible offering and service.”
Used in 64 countries, ASTERRA recently completed a project implementing Earthworks soil mapping solutions at sites in England where landslip and seepage were causing problems. The sites envelop critical sections of major transportation routes, but because EarthWorks utilizes PolSAR satellite imagery, the analysis was successfully conducted without closing sections of road.
Poised to discuss this and other ASTERRA successes in the UK, Mark will attend the Environmental Services & Solutions Contamination & Land Remediation Expo on September 13 and 14, 2023 in Birmingham, England. Guests are invited to meet him and the rest of the ASTERRA team at booth number WM-G74 and to catch ASTERRA’s Ground Engineering Lead Jonathan Lynch during his speaking engagement at the conference.
Mark brings over 30 years of experience in the UK and overseas across a variety of industries. As an engineer and consultant, he has extensive knowledge of engineering data acquisition, and analytics for EPC contractors, consultants as well as with suppliers of data telemetry-related software and hardware. His broad-based expertise provides the foundation on which ASTERRA will continue to expand in the UK in all its vertical markets, including in rail, roads, dams & levees, and mining.
“I am delighted to join ASTERRA, where I will guide clients in utilizing Earth observation technology to achieve a sustainable future,” said Mark. “ASTERRA’s unique remote sensing products help address critical safety, resource, and climate issues and they realize true value in relation to their critical assets.”
About ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and use artificial intelligence (AI) to turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms, and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have saved over 315 billion gallons of potable water, reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 210,784 metric tons, and saved 788,219 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
