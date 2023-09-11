AE Global Hires Paisley Stout as Director of Product Innovation and Brand Strategy

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AE Global (AEG), a leading custom packaging design company and supply chain solutions provider, announced the appointment of Paisley Stout as Director of Product Innovation and Brand Strategy. Paisley is a product line management veteran, with 20+ years of experience launching products for multinational CPG companies.

In her new role, Paisley will be responsible for leading the new product development process, managing AEG's branding and go-to-market strategy, working with key customers to support their new product launches, and supporting the sales and marketing teams.

In her previous role as a Senior Product Manager at multi-state cannabis operator Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Paisley worked extensively with the brand, marketing, and R&D teams to bring new product innovations to market. Prior to the cannabis industry, Paisley held product and brand management positions at Patagonia and Nike, where she specialized in bringing sustainable outerwear and apparel collections to market from conceptualization to commercialization.

“Paisley’s extensive experience developing and launching products for multi-national CPG companies will help AEG identify market opportunities and launch new packaging solutions for both AE Global and our customers” said Derek Thomas, AE Global’s Chief Operating Officer.

About AE Global: AE Global is a custom packaging design company and supply chain solution provider focused on servicing industries including Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Cannabis & Hemp, Contract Packaging, Health & Beauty, Pharmaceutical, and Wine & Spirits. AEG develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab and invests in vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster sustainability initiatives. With sustainability as a core value, AEG launched Ocean Recovery Group, which collects, cleans, and recycles ocean-bound plastics which are used to create everyday packaging products.