cCarbon.info’s new platform launch changes the game for decision-making in environmental markets
The key message is as environmental markets mature, interlinking and interaction increases exponentially.”CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- cCarbon.info, the decade-old specialist environmental market insights firm, has today launched a new web platform, aiming to bring proven, best-in-class carbon market forecasting and analysis expertise to an increasing range of environmental commodity markets.
This newly designed platform aims to shift cCarbon.info from a data and analysis resource to being the cornerstone for its clients’ decision-making.
CCarbon.info, formerly known as CaliforniaCarbon.info, has the best-established track-record for carbon market forecasting across the North American region, but in recent times the company has expanded into other regional and global markets. Full in-depth coverage goes beyond all the North American Cap-and-Trade and Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) markets, to also include the European and UK Emission Trading Systems (EU ETS & UK ETS), as well as the global markets for corporate carbon credits (‘the VCM’), Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), and International Renewable Energy Credits (IRECs).
Harry Horner, Head of Strategy at cCarbon.info, was quoted, “The key message is as environmental markets mature, interlinking and interaction increases exponentially. As such, it’s highly reductive to analyze and forecast these markets in isolation, we must understand interactive effects between all these markets to reflect reality more closely.”
Over recent years, we’ve seen how hot money can flow between the European market into WCI and RGGI, changing the landscape and pricing, despite these two markets sharing no core fundamentals. Or, how a higher WCI price regime can help contribute to a price-fall in CA LCFS – it's partnered California scheme; consequently, the price dropping in one CFS standard will make supplying to other regional CFS markets more attractive. Alternatively, recent critiques and uncertainty plaguing offsets in the VCM can spur exponential growth in alternate carbon mitigation strategies like SAF, or RECs replacing offsets for Scope 2 emissions.
Horner concluded, “That is cCarbon’s core mission now: to achieve the same excellence in depth as always, but across the necessary global breadth and covering all these market interconnections, to deliver category-leading insights – which other more limited or silo-ed providers simply cannot match.”
Mafer Barrera, Client Insights Manager at cCarbon.info, also said of the new platform, “The new user interface caters for investors and corporates with stakes in multiple carbon markets and is designed to better enable cross-market comparison for investment and trading decisions. We invite the emerging and established class of environmental market players to get in touch, take a trial, and meet their future.”
