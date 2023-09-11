ZE PowerGroup Inc. Recognized as Anchor Company in BC Tech Association's TechMap 2023

About

About ZE PowerGroup Inc.: ZE PowerGroup Inc. was established in 1995 to offer business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics services to businesses. Its proprietary software, ZEMA™, is a comprehensive data analytics platform designed to offer simple data management solutions to complex business problems cost-effectively. ZE continues to be ranked #1 for Data Management Firms for the Energy Risk Software Ranking 2023 and 8th in the 2022 ChartisEnergy50 rankings for innovative technology in the energy and fintech industry sectors. It also won the 2022 Stratus Cloud Computing award for private cloud for the third year. ZE’s offices are in Richmond, BC, Canada; London, UK; Singapore; and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.

