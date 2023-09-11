A meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Governor of St. Petersburg

11/09/2023

On September 11, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held negotiations with the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current state of bilateral relations, primarily in the context of developing partnerships in priority areas with large regions of the Russian Federation.

The cultural and humanitarian sphere is highlighted as an important vector of interaction, within the framework of which fruitful cooperation is realized in education, science and culture. In the context of discussing issues of preserving and promoting the cultural and spiritual values and traditions of the two countries, the possibilities of holding joint events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the classical poet and thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi were considered.

The parties also touched upon aspects of the development of trade relations between Turkmenistan and St. Petersburg.