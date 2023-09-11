Ambassador of Vietnam presented copies of his credentials

On September 11, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Dang Minh Khoi, during which copies of his credentials were accepted.

V.Hajiyev congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed issues of intensifying bilateral cooperation in a number of important areas.

The parties exchanged views on the organization of high-level visits. Readiness was expressed to intensify inter-parliamentary relations within the framework of the Turkmen-Vietnamese friendship groups in the Parliaments of Turkmenistan and Vietnam, including through the exchange of visits of parliamentarians of the two countries.

Diplomats noted the need to further develop cooperation between the two countries in international organizations, primarily in the UN.