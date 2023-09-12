Karger Publishers Expands Its Open Access Portfolio with a New Publication for Basic and Applied Immunological Research

Immune System is the new peer-reviewed journal with a focus on Environmental Immunology, Immunomics and Immunotherapy.

Immune System is an innovative Open Access journal, welcoming articles with a broad background from basic science to clinical research with a focus on certain aspects of our immune response.” — Editor-in-Chief Désirée Larenas-Linnemann, Karger Publishers

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Karger Publishers’ new journal Immune System features Open Access -based original research and reviews reporting on translational and clinical studies encompassing all fields of immunology with the intention of bridging clinical research with preclinical and translational investigations. With the launch of this new journal, the company seeks to fulfill a strong need in the scientific community for an open and up-and-coming forum for current basic and applied immunological research. The journal will emphasize evidence-based clinical and laboratory research with statistically valid results that clearly help to advance the future of science.The world-renowned editors-in-chief, Désirée Larenas-Linnemann, Hospital Medica Sur, Mexico City, Mexico, along with Florent Ginhoux, A*Star, Singapore, are specifically welcoming intra- and interdisciplinary research on Environmental Immunology , Immunomics, Immunotherapy, including but not restricted to immune aspects of allergies, respiratory tract, skin, autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders. The editors are looking for cutting-edge scientific research, systematic reviews, well-elaborated clinical cases and case-series. The transfer of information from fundamental research to clinical research and clinical practice – that is from lab bench to bed -- is particularly welcome.“Immune System is an innovative Open Access journal, welcoming articles with a broad background from basic science to clinical research, as long as the manuscript focuses on certain aspects of our immune response,” states editor-in-chief Désirée Larenas-Linnemann. ““I’m delighted to announce the launch of our new Karger journal, Immune System, committed to advancing the frontiers of immunology by showcasing and pioneering discoveries that unite clinical and preclinical research. Let's collaboratively shape a future for immunological research, unbound by limitations” says Marco Casola, Publications Manager of Immunology and Allergy.Submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis via the journal’s homepage at https://karger.com/ims About KargerKarger Publishers is a worldwide publisher of scientific and medical content based in Basel, Switzerland. It is independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman and Publisher Gabriella Karger. Connecting and advancing health sciences since 1890, Karger has been continuously evolving, keeping pace with the current developments and shifts in research and publishing. The publishing house is dedicated to serving the information needs of the scientific community, clinicians, and patients with publications of high-quality content and services in health sciences. Karger Publishers has 240 employees and is present in 15 countries around the globe.For more information, please visit karger.com

