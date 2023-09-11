Solifi named on 2023 IDC FinTech Top 100

Technology that unleashes potential

For the third consecutive year, Solifi appears on the prestigious annual list that ranks the world’s top leading providers of financial technology.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance firms, announced it was named among the top 100 on the 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings. The 20th annual vendor ranking recognizes the world’s top 100 leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by IDC as one of the world’s top 100 financial technology providers,” says David Hamilton, CEO of Solifi. “Our Open Finance Platform has been selected by many financial institutions around the world for its ability to support growth, rapid innovation, operating efficiency and regulatory compliance. We are committed to working with our valued customers to continuously enhance our portfolio of innovative technology solutions for secured finance firms including banks, non-banks, and credit unions.”

The most comprehensive within the financial services industry, the Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software, and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be over $800 billion (USD) by 2026.

“At IDC we continue to recognize the importance the technology providers have on helping the global financial services industry meet their client’s needs,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. “We have expanded the program to recognize the top 150 solution providers to ensure that we get the most accurate representation possible and to provide financial service technology buyers a go-to list of the largest FinTech’s in the world.”

Solifi and the enterprises featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 100 represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

The 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings are based on 2023 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions. The 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings list is available to download here.

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organization delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help protect and scale business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.