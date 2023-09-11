Submit Release
News Search

There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,749 in the last 365 days.

Microban International and Technoform launch RuggedTub® utility sink with built-in antimicrobial product protection

UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International and Technoform Industries Ltd have partnered to create the innovative RuggedTub® utility sink with integrated antimicrobial product protection. This collaboration combines Technoform’s utility sinks – renowned for their durability and practicality – with Microban® antimicrobial technologies to create utility sinks that provide enhanced protection against microbes for greater cleanliness and peace of mind.

RuggedTub utility sinks are constructed from high density polypropylene, and are designed to withstand domestic, commercial and industrial use. With four models and three colors available, these sinks seamlessly blend into any environment, and now benefit from Microban’s built-in antimicrobial technology to stay cleaner for longer. Richard Kenney, Director of Business Development at Microban International, commented: “Microban is proud to partner with Technoform Industries, delivering a solution that addresses end-user concerns about microbial growth. By integrating our market-leading antimicrobial technology, RuggedTub utility sinks now provide a durable and cleaner solution that caters to the needs of various settings, including laundry rooms, garages, mudrooms, construction sites, factories, retail stores and more.”

Richard Davidson, President at Technoform Industries, highlighted the benefits of the collaboration: “The incorporation of Microban's antimicrobial technology elevates our utility sink offering, meeting the demands of consumers seeking a reliable solution with enhanced cleanliness. RuggedTub utility sinks perfectly align with evolving preferences for both stylish and functional spaces. Users can now enjoy the convenience and durability that our sinks offer with the added benefit of around-the-clock antimicrobial product protection.”

Find out more about this collaboration here: https://www.microban.com/technoform


About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com


About Technoform

For over 30 years, Technoform has designed, manufactured and distributed bathroom products for consumers and industry professionals. Our wide range of products include baths and showers (TechnoDesign®), decorative wall covering solutions (Surface Design®) and a wide variety of utility sinks and cabinets (Rugged Tub®). Our collections are found in stores and online at most North American hardware retailers and home improvement centres. Technoform offers stylish innovative products that meet quality and toughness requirements, while making everyday life easier. For more information, please visit www.technoform.ca

© 2023 kdm communications limited

Audrey Jestin
Microban
+44 1480405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com

You just read:

Microban International and Technoform launch RuggedTub® utility sink with built-in antimicrobial product protection

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more