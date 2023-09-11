Microban International and Technoform launch RuggedTub® utility sink with built-in antimicrobial product protection
UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International and Technoform Industries Ltd have partnered to create the innovative RuggedTub® utility sink with integrated antimicrobial product protection. This collaboration combines Technoform’s utility sinks – renowned for their durability and practicality – with Microban® antimicrobial technologies to create utility sinks that provide enhanced protection against microbes for greater cleanliness and peace of mind.
RuggedTub utility sinks are constructed from high density polypropylene, and are designed to withstand domestic, commercial and industrial use. With four models and three colors available, these sinks seamlessly blend into any environment, and now benefit from Microban’s built-in antimicrobial technology to stay cleaner for longer. Richard Kenney, Director of Business Development at Microban International, commented: “Microban is proud to partner with Technoform Industries, delivering a solution that addresses end-user concerns about microbial growth. By integrating our market-leading antimicrobial technology, RuggedTub utility sinks now provide a durable and cleaner solution that caters to the needs of various settings, including laundry rooms, garages, mudrooms, construction sites, factories, retail stores and more.”
Richard Davidson, President at Technoform Industries, highlighted the benefits of the collaboration: “The incorporation of Microban's antimicrobial technology elevates our utility sink offering, meeting the demands of consumers seeking a reliable solution with enhanced cleanliness. RuggedTub utility sinks perfectly align with evolving preferences for both stylish and functional spaces. Users can now enjoy the convenience and durability that our sinks offer with the added benefit of around-the-clock antimicrobial product protection.”
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com
About Technoform
For over 30 years, Technoform has designed, manufactured and distributed bathroom products for consumers and industry professionals. Our wide range of products include baths and showers (TechnoDesign®), decorative wall covering solutions (Surface Design®) and a wide variety of utility sinks and cabinets (Rugged Tub®). Our collections are found in stores and online at most North American hardware retailers and home improvement centres. Technoform offers stylish innovative products that meet quality and toughness requirements, while making everyday life easier. For more information, please visit www.technoform.ca
