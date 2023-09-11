Submit Release
News Search

There were 234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,618 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Spencer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Bath Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Athens Athens County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lodi Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize New Bremen Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Belmont Mead Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Butler West Chester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Middletown City Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Middletown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District IV - Mt. Carmel Brewing
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District 6 - Gleneste Campus
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Clermont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana City of East Liverpool
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
East Liverpool City Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Coshocton Coshocton County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Greenville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Defiance Mark Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Bloom Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Greene Ross Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Jamestown
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Silvercreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Guernsey CEDAR RIDGE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SOLUTIONS LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Hancock Allen Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hardin Kenton-Hardin General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Community Improvement Corporation of Harrison County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Knox County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Kirtland Hills
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Village of Holland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Maumee
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Madison Canaan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Cardinal Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
North East Ohio Network
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Miami Troy-Miami County Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Monroe County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Village of Farmersville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Harmony Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Monday Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Pickaway City of Circleville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Paxton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Chillicothe
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross County Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Riley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Lindsey
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca City of Tiffin
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Green Springs
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Shelby Village of Anna
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Local Organized Governments In Cooperation (L.O.G.I.C.)
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit City of Hudson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Bazetta Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
New Philadelphia City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Vinton Clinton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Chester Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
City of Wooster
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Village of Cygnet
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more