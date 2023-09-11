Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Spencer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Bath Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Airport Authority dba Northeast Ohio Regional Airport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Athens County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lodi Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|New Bremen Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Belmont
|Mead Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Butler
|West Chester Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Middletown City Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Middletown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District IV - Mt. Carmel Brewing
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District 6 - Gleneste Campus
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Clermont County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|City of East Liverpool
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|East Liverpool City Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Greenville Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Mark Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Bloom Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Greene
|Ross Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Jamestown
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Silvercreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Guernsey
|CEDAR RIDGE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SOLUTIONS LLC
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Hancock
|Allen Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|Kenton-Hardin General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Community Improvement Corporation of Harrison County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Knox County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Kirtland Hills
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Village of Holland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Maumee
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Madison
|Canaan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Cardinal Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|North East Ohio Network
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Miami
|Troy-Miami County Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Monroe County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Village of Farmersville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Morrow County Hospital and Affiliates
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harmony Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Monday Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|City of Circleville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Union Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Paxton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Chillicothe
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross County Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Riley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Lindsey
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|City of Tiffin
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Green Springs
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Shelby
|Village of Anna
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Local Organized Governments In Cooperation (L.O.G.I.C.)
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|City of Hudson
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Bazetta Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|New Philadelphia City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Clinton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Chester Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|City of Wooster
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Village of Cygnet
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA