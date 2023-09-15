Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) Announces Inaugural Fellows
Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) Announces Inaugural Fellows
Being inducted as a Fellow of AHVAP is a tremendous honor for these colleagues and is a recognition of their contributions to our specialty on multiple levels.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is announcing the inaugural Fellows of the association, which recognizes healthcare leaders and professionals who made substantial contributions to the specialty of healthcare value analysis.
— Elizabeth Eisenberg
These exceptional leaders have been selected through a rigorous review process based on their contributions to AHVAP, professional experience, educational and board certification background, leadership and collaboration, advocacy, commitment to continuing education, and letters of recommendation from their peers attesting to the impact of their work.
The inaugural fellows for AHVAP include Sandra Monacelli, Anne Marie Orlando, Boyd McCluskey, Karen Niven, James Russell, Robin Lane, and Dr. Hudson Garrett. These healthcare leaders have earned the new post-nominal designation FAHVAP.
“Being inducted as a Fellow in the Academy of Fellows of AHVAP is a tremendous honor for these colleagues and is a recognition of their contributions to our specialty on multiple levels. The launch of this innovative program is critical for our association and is a pivotal component of our new strategic plan, which will take the specialty of healthcare value analysis to new heights across the entire continuum of care,” said Elizabeth Eisenberg, MSN, RN, CVAHP, President of the Board of Directors for AHVAP.
ABOUT AHVAP
AHVAP is the preeminent professional association and resource for healthcare value analysis professionals, leaders, and stakeholders in the healthcare continuum. The Association exists to ensure the delivery of high quality, safe, efficient, value-based care through the promotion of the IHI Quadruple Aim across the healthcare continuum of care in collaboration with our stakeholders.
Crystal Smith
Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals
+1 888-400-6844
info@ahvap.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn