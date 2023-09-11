Race Towards Scalability, Affordability, and Efficiency of Cultivated Protein Production at timely Singapore summit
Join the Race towards Scalability, Affordability, and Efficiency of Cultivated Protein Production at the 2nd Cultivated Protein & Fermentation Solutions summitSINGAPORE, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is at a crucial juncture in its efforts to combat climate change and create a sustainable future. One promising solution that has garnered attention is the cultivation of protein and fermentation technologies. A recent study by the University of Helsinki revealed that completely replacing traditional meat with cultured meat could lead to a staggering 78-98% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a 99% reduction in land use, and a 45% reduction in energy consumption.* This groundbreaking revelation underscores the urgency of embracing alternative protein sources and innovative solutions.
The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has stressed the significance of reducing our reliance on animal products to achieve long-term climate goals and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Change is essential, and the upcoming 2nd Cultivated Protein & Fermentation Solutions conference, scheduled for September 19-20 in Singapore, aims to provide a platform for critical discussions and breakthrough solutions.
The conference will address pressing questions:
1. Can Cultivated Protein Fill the Supply Gap? The growing demand for high-quality protein sources from the world's billions of inhabitants is unsustainable with current practices. Cultivated protein holds the potential to bridge this gap, but can the industry scale up to meet the demand?
2. What Technologies Enable Mass Production? The conference will explore revolutionary technologies that facilitate the mass production of cultivated protein, with experts sharing insights into the industry's technological advancements.
3. Are Cost Reductions in Reach? The journey towards reducing production costs across the entire lifecycle of cultivated protein will be a focal point, as affordability is key to widespread adoption.
4. Can Cultivated Protein Secure Our Food Future? As the sector progresses towards commercialization, the conference will explore whether cultivated protein can serve as a deployable food technology capable of feeding a growing population and ensuring a more stable global food system.
Many open questions remain, and ongoing research and significant investment support are vital to the industry's success. The 2nd Cultivated Protein & Fermentation Solutions conference, organized by CMT, offers a unique opportunity to engage with leading experts and address these critical issues.
Don't miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking conference and share your insights into the future of cultivated protein and fermentation solutions.
