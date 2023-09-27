Businesswoman and Fashion Designer Tina Knowles Among Presenters at CCWC 19th Annual Career Strategies Conference

Corporate Counsel Women of Color Laurie N. Robinson Haden/Founder

Held at Gaylord National Harbor Resort and Convention Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s celebrity-studded Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC) and Kirkland & Ellis LLP 19th Annual Career Strategies Conference will take place from Wednesday, September 27 to Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the extraordinary Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland (Near Washington, D.C.). This prime hotel stands on the shores of the Potomac River and presents the perfect backdrop for this outstanding event.

CCWC hosts this sold-out and highly sought-after gathering annually for women of color attorneys from Fortune 500 legal departments and AMLAW 250 law firms.

The sessions, boot camps, and activities are phenomenal and seemingly unending. There is something to spike the interest of all participants. Registered patrons will walk away with crucial information for building success in their careers. Also, CCWC will host its second annual Health and Wellness Fair. There will be a mobile mammogram unit for breast screenings sponsored by McDermott, Will & Emery, and Health Fair Screenings by Labcorp. The National Harbor offers a unique experience for everyone with plenty of shops, restaurants, arts, and culture.

Presenters who will grace the stage include:

● Tina Knowles, Businesswoman and fashion Designer, Co-Founder of House of Deréon, Creator of Miss Tina by Tina Knowles, Philanthropist, and Humanitarian

● Tamika Tremaglio, Executive Director, National Basketball Players Association

● Sharon Y. Bowen, Chair of the New York Stock Exchange

● Michele Lau, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary GoDaddy

● Desiree Ralls-Morrison, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary McDonald’s

● Wanji Walcott, Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer Pinterest

● Marjorie De La Cruz, Chief Legal Officer Chobani

Saturday’s finale will feature an Inspiration Breakfast with Grammy Award winner (Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music) Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

For more information, please contact Laurie N. Robinson Haden at 646-483-8041 or Website: http://www.ccwomenofcolor.org or Email: info@ccwomenofcolor.org

About: CCWC is a non-profit organization founded by CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden in 2004 to provide a platform for women of color attorneys in the legal profession to connect, share resources, and support each other. The organization has grown to include over 5,000 members from around the world.

CCWC represents over 5,000 In-House Women Attorneys of Color in the United States, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. In addition, CCWC has been in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council Since 2023.