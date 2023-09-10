DC Police Arrest Man After Woman Killed, Short Barricade

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch arrest a man after a shooting left a woman dead in Northeast D.C.

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, at approximately 3:13 p.m., members of the First District responded to the 1200 block of Duncan Place, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 21-year-old Jordan Coates with injuries from gunshot wounds in front of an apartment building. She was transported to a local hospital by DC Fire and EMS, where she died.

During the investigation, MPD officers determined that the suspect was inside of an apartment at the location, leading to a short barricade. The suspect, 24-year-old Damion Brown, of Southeast, DC, surrendered and was arrested. He was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. At this time, this incident appears to be domestic in nature.