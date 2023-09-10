RE: UPDATE #2: VSP Royalton - Request for Information
***Update No. 2. 1556, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023***
VSP Royalton has located and spoken with Matthew Dobson. The investigation in this matter is still on going.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933
Subject: UPDATE: VSP Royalton - Request for Information: Picture of Dobson
***Update No. 1. 1745, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023***
A recent picture of Dobson is attached. He is a 34 year old male and resides on Sand Hill Rd in Bethel.
CASE#: 23B2004263
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9-8-23/0800
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9-8-23 the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding an assault that had occurred earlier in the day in Bethel. VSP - Royalton is looking to speak with Matthew Dobson in connection to the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dobson is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at: 802-234-9933. Tips can also be made anonymously at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us. or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
