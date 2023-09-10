RE: UPDATE #2: VSP Royalton - Request for Information

***Update No. 1. 1745, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023***

A recent picture of Dobson is attached. He is a 34 year old male and resides on Sand Hill Rd in Bethel.

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

CASE#: 23B2004263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9-8-23/0800

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Assault

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9-8-23 the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding an assault that had occurred earlier in the day in Bethel. VSP - Royalton is looking to speak with Matthew Dobson in connection to the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dobson is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at: 802-234-9933. Tips can also be made anonymously at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us. or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

