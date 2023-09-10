Submit Release
News Search

There were 145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,563 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4006475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jason Haley                           

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 09/03/23, 1450 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Road, Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: Driving while Suspended Criminally/ Violation of Conditions x3/ Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: David Gilmore                                              

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified that David Gilmore (45) had crashed on Chelsea Road and then left the area. During the response Troopers encountered Gilmore walking on Eagle Hollow Road. When Gilmore was advised he was under arrest, Gilmore fled on foot.

 

On 09/10/23, Troopers located Gilmore and he was taken into custody.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/11/23          

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeaster Regional Correction Facility    

BAIL: $2600.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more