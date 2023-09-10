St Johnsbury/ Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4006475
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 09/03/23, 1450 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Road, Corinth, VT
VIOLATION: Driving while Suspended Criminally/ Violation of Conditions x3/ Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: David Gilmore
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified that David Gilmore (45) had crashed on Chelsea Road and then left the area. During the response Troopers encountered Gilmore walking on Eagle Hollow Road. When Gilmore was advised he was under arrest, Gilmore fled on foot.
On 09/10/23, Troopers located Gilmore and he was taken into custody.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/23
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeaster Regional Correction Facility
BAIL: $2600.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.