St Johnsbury/ Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4006475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 09/03/23, 1450 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Road, Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: Driving while Suspended Criminally/ Violation of Conditions x3/ Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: David Gilmore

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified that David Gilmore (45) had crashed on Chelsea Road and then left the area. During the response Troopers encountered Gilmore walking on Eagle Hollow Road. When Gilmore was advised he was under arrest, Gilmore fled on foot.

On 09/10/23, Troopers located Gilmore and he was taken into custody.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/23

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeaster Regional Correction Facility

BAIL: $2600.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.