Cocina Fácil and TVyNovelas confirm their participation in 'Feria de los Moles 2023' in Los Angeles, CA
The CEO of the renowned Spanish publications, Alonso García Puentes, has announced their participation in collaboration with Fuerza Migrante.
We are committed to supporting events and initiatives that showcase the value of our Hispanic culture in the USA and the extraordinary contributions they make to the enrichment of this country”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great excitement that Cocina Fácil and TVyNovelas, represented in the United States by W Publishing House, confirm their participation in the renowned "Feria de los Moles 2023" at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California. This event, which has drawn over 40,000 attendees in previous years, stands as the largest celebration of Mexico's artisanal flavors in the United States, capturing the hearts and palates of visitors with the magic of one of Mexico's most iconic dishes: Mole.
The rich history of this culinary event dates back to 2007, and for the past 16 years, it has been a gathering place for mole enthusiasts to savor the flavors from regions such as Puebla, Oaxaca, Tlaxcala, and Guerrero. This allows gastronomy enthusiasts to experience the essence of these diverse regional flavors in one place, eliminating the need to travel great distances.
The event has evolved into a multicultural celebration, attracting not only Mexican Americans but also individuals from various backgrounds who share a passion for Latin culture.
Recognizing the profound cultural significance of this event, Cocina Fácil and TVyNovelas, whose digital sites and magazines have reached over 3.4 million people in their first eight months of operations in the United States, are proud media partners for the "Feria de los Moles." CEO Alonso García Puentes stated, "The opportunity to savor this traditional dish, representing one of the many facets of Mexico's richness, is truly wonderful. Try it once, and you'll fall in love with its diverse flavors." He continued, "The blend of dried chilies, including pasilla, morita, chipotle, mulato, and chile ancho, all belonging to the dried chili family, contributes to the spicy and exquisite character that defines this unique flavor not found in other cultures."
The term "mole" originates from the Nahuatl language, where "molli or mulli" translates to "sauce." Its culinary evolution dates back to pre-Hispanic times, featuring various preparations that incorporated different sauces with chilies as the primary ingredient. Its refinement took place during colonial times in Mexico. The origin of mole as we know it today is debated between two prominent versions, both rooted in Puebla de los Ángeles in the 17th century. According to one, Mole was created by Sor Andrea de la Asunción, while the other credits a monk named Fray Pascual, a cook who was tasked with impressing viceroys. Both received immense praise for their culinary creations. It is essential to note that the essence of mole relies on essential ingredients, with dried chilies playing a fundamental role in its preparation.
During the event scheduled for October 8th, TVyNovelas and Cocina Fácil will offer a special subscription to their digital magazines, published monthly, at a symbolic price of $9.99. Subscribers will receive Cocina Fácil (complete with all its recipes), TVyNovelas, Vanidades, and Caras editions throughout the year for this one-time payment. Alongside this special offer, exclusively available to event attendees, Alonso García Puentes has announced that a portion of the proceeds from subscription sales will be donated to an organization supporting young migrants and families, a part of Fuerza Migrante, a non-partisan binational movement that serves as a network of coordination and communication between Mexican individuals living abroad, organizations, activists, community leaders, entrepreneurs, youth, artists, and binational institutions.
"When you visit the 'Feria del Mole' on October 8th at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, look for posters with a QR code to subscribe to these iconic Hispanic titles for a year. Together, we will support our community in the United States," concluded Alonso García Puentes. This commitment aims to promote and celebrate the values that make Hispanic culture flourish in the great nation of America.
