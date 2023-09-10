Submit Release
Telegram of condolences to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI bin Hassan

TAJIKISTAN, September 10 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the King of Morocco, Honorable Mohammed VI bin Hassan, which reads:

"Your Majesty,

We are deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of a large number of people due to a strong earthquake in the friendly country of Morocco.

In connection with the tragic consequences of this natural disaster, I express sincere condolences and sympathy to you, the relatives and friends of the deceased and all the friendly people of Morocco, and I wish a full recovery to all the injured."

