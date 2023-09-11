iTRUSTXForce Named Finalist of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023
iTRUSTXForce Named Finalist of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023 in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th Annual InfoSec Awards
Mission: Time to Redefine Cybersecurity with "T-Trust" (CIA to I-ACT). Our Commitment: Cybersecurity doesn't have to be complex or costly affair. Let the Cyber Force be with you.”USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iTRUSTXForce is proud to announce we have been named a finalist for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:
Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023
Judging continues through October, 2023, where winners will be announced online, in print and during Cyber Defense Con 2023, taking place October 26-27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida, USA, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation only conference at https://www.cisoconference.com.
“iTRUSTXForce team is thrilled to receive this recognition in one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. Team knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, and this is a great recognition,” said Lalit Ahluwalia (CEO) of iTRUSTXForce.
iTRUSTXForce embodies three major features judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
iTRUSTXForce is thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of finalists in these Cyber Defense Awards.
About iTRUSTXForce
www.iTRUSTXForce.com - iTRUSTXForce operates as a global digital trust service provider, offering outcome-based and packaged digital trust and cybersecurity services through "as-a-Service" and "Managed Services" formats. Powered by the proprietary iTRUST framework and toolkits, iTRUSTXForce enables business resilience with a highly specialized workforce referred to as the "Guardians of the XForce Galaxy." The company boasts an ecosystem partnership model, Digital Trust Consortium, in collaboration with global service partners, providing full-suite end-to-end cybersecurity services and strategic alliances with leading technology players.
One of the standout features of iTRUSTXForce is its unique approach to outcome-based service delivery, wherein clients pay only when the desired outcome is delivered. By combining advanced technologies like AI JedAI-XForce GPT with tailored digital trust solutions, iTRUSTXForce ensures comprehensive protection against sophisticated threats and an ever-expanding attack surface.
With over two decades of experience, a global presence, and a vast network of cybersecurity specialists and active clients, iTRUSTXForce and Digital Trust Consortium operates as a powerful force in safeguarding organizations' digital assets. Their dedication to enabling business growth and defending operations has earned them the reputation of being pioneers in the cybersecurity industry.
Together, DigitalXForce (www.digitalxforce.com) and iTRUSTXForce (www.iTRUSTXForce.com) represent the embodiment of Lalit Ahluwalia's vision to redefine the future of cybersecurity and instill digital trust in organizations worldwide. With their innovative solutions, unwavering passion, and commitment to driving impactful outcomes, they continue to pave the way toward a safer digital world.
About Cyber Defense Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s eleventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award-winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
