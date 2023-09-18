A Path to Excellence by Tony J. Selimi Is Paved with Silver Medal & it Shines in Readers' Favorite 2023 Book Awards

Reader's Favorite Silver Medal Award for A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selimi

Reader's Favorite Silver Medal Award for A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selimi

A Path to Excellence - The New Book by Tony J. Selimi with a Twist

A Path to Excellence - The New Book by Tony J. Selimi

Tony J. Selimi Author and Speaker Photo

Winning Hearts and Medals - Tony J. Selimi's #1 International Bestseller 'A Path to Excellence' Makes Its Mark in the Prestigious Readers' Favorite Book Awards

Discover the mindset, principles, and steps to seamlessly marry the intangible tenets of individual excellence philosophy with practical, easy-to-consume strategies to grow to your fullest potential.”
— Dr. John Demartini, Human Behaviour Specialist
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Multi-Award-Winning book A Path to Excellence - The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential Paperback Competed and won the Silver Medal Award in the Non-Fiction - Motivational genre against thousands of books in the Readers' Favorite 2023 Book Award Contest.

“Gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving excellence.” - Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret.

“A must-read for academics, business owners, leaders, and anyone working in the human development field.” - The Hon Richard Evans, CEO ACE Modular Construction

The Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and celebrities. Because of these large submission numbers, they can’t break down their contest into 140+ genres, and each genre is judged separately, ensuring that books only compete against books of their same genre for a fairer and more accurate competition. Readers' Favorite is proud to announce that "A Path to Excellence" by Tony Jeton Selimi won the Reader's Favorite Silver Medal Award in the Non-Fiction - Motivational category.

"When the right books are picked as winners, we pay attention. We will be spreading the word about Readers' Favorite." --Karen A., Editor for Penguin Random House

Readers' Favorite, one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet, recognises "A Path to Excellence" by Tony Jeton Selimi, Multi-Award-Winning #1 International Bestselling Author and Consultant, Won the Silver Medal Award in the Non-Fiction – Motivational category in its annual international book award contest 2023, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B8317KN8, https://www.amazon.co.uk/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential/dp/B0B8317KN8/

They have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honouring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

Selimi's Multi-Award-Winning and Mind-Illuminating book A Path to Excellence competed and won the Silver Medallist Award title against thousands of books of the same genre submitted by independent authors, small publishers, and publishing giants such as Random House, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster, with contestants that range from the ﬁrst-time, self-published author to New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and #1 best-selling author Daniel Silva, as well as celebrity authors like Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), and Eriq La Salle (E.R., Coming to America) and Selimi’s book was selected as a winner for its high-quality writing, design, and market appeal.

Now, you can learn how to raise your word influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of personal excellence. The author truly appreciates being globally recognized as an International Literary Golden Book Award Winner and Winner of Hollywood Book, Global Book, Firebird Book, San Francisco Book Festival, The FAPA President's Book, The 2023 International Book, Reader's Choice, Book Excellence, and Maincreast Media Book Award in the following non-fiction ten categories: Business/Finance, Personal Growth and Development, General, Self-Improvement, Self Help, Inspirational, Motivational, Entrepreneurship, New Age, and Business and Leadership.

A COURAGEOUS STORY of a migrant teenage victim of the civil war who survived and thrived against all odds and now shares this practical guide to building upon your strengths, growing beyond your limitations, and achieving the highest confidence levels, excellence, growth, resilience, success, and fulfilment. Author Tony Jeton Selimi provides an informative, enlightening, and thought-provoking read to help readers achieve personal and professional excellence. Although the book may appeal to those in the field of business, it is geared towards anyone willing to embark on the path to self-mastery.

Selimi's personal journey is a testament to his principles' effectiveness. From a difficult childhood to homelessness and financial destitution due to the civil war in former Yugoslavia, Selimi became a self-made millionaire and a qualified and internationally recognised author, speaker, and transformational life and business coach specialising in human behaviour. Selimi weaves lessons from real-life experiences with scientifically proven self-awareness, self-growth, and self-mastery principles. Through this amalgamation of experiences and research, Selimi provides sustainable solutions to life's greatest adversities and challenges, empowering readers to work towards their aspirations, goals, and dreams with confidence, empowerment, and a sense of accomplishment. To assist readers in achieving excellence in an achievable, bearable, and meaningful way, Selimi presents a simple eight-step process along with scientifically proven principles. The book's organisation provides a simple and clear framework for the theory. Moreover, the narrative is concise, confident, and relatable, making the book an easy and enjoyable read that applies to everyday life.

This uplifting, award-winning, bestselling book offers readers a comprehensive roadmap for overcoming life challenges and roadblocks and pursuing personal, professional, business, and leadership excellence through practical strategies backed by science-based research studies. The book provides clear and useful strategies and frameworks for immediate and practical application, with rapid outcomes in any reader's life. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to maximize their potential and achieve excellence in their personal and professional lives.

“A Path to Excellence” By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545

Categories: Self-Improvement, Motivation, Leadership, Business Life, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit, HR Training, Organizational Theory & Behavior Management, Personal Money Management

Available at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and major book retailers in print, audiobook, and Kindle.

Balboa Press Link: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence
Amazon USA Link: https://www.amazon.com/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential/dp/B0B8317KN8
Amazon UK Link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential-ebook/dp/B0BG4LYXZB/
Author Signed Book Link: https://tonyselimi.com/books/a-path-to-excellence/
Book Website: https://apathtoexcellence.com
Book Video: https://youtu.be/E7AnnLi23fc

To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

A Path to Excellence by Tony Jeton Selim Official Book Trailer

You just read:

A Path to Excellence by Tony J. Selimi Is Paved with Silver Medal & it Shines in Readers' Favorite 2023 Book Awards

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
A Path to Excellence by Tony J. Selimi Is Paved with Silver Medal & it Shines in Readers' Favorite 2023 Book Awards
Author Tony J. Selimi Has Received the FAPA President’s Book Silver Award Medal for his Masterpiece A Path to Excellence
A Path to Excellence by Tony J. Selimi Wins the AMERICAN BOOK FEST™ 2023 International Book Finalist Awards
View All Stories From This Author