A Path to Excellence by Tony J. Selimi Is Paved with Silver Medal & it Shines in Readers' Favorite 2023 Book Awards
Winning Hearts and Medals - Tony J. Selimi's #1 International Bestseller 'A Path to Excellence' Makes Its Mark in the Prestigious Readers' Favorite Book Awards
Discover the mindset, principles, and steps to seamlessly marry the intangible tenets of individual excellence philosophy with practical, easy-to-consume strategies to grow to your fullest potential.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Multi-Award-Winning book A Path to Excellence - The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential Paperback Competed and won the Silver Medal Award in the Non-Fiction - Motivational genre against thousands of books in the Readers' Favorite 2023 Book Award Contest.
— Dr. John Demartini, Human Behaviour Specialist
“Gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving excellence.” - Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, a star from The Secret.
“A must-read for academics, business owners, leaders, and anyone working in the human development field.” - The Hon Richard Evans, CEO ACE Modular Construction
The Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and celebrities. Because of these large submission numbers, they can’t break down their contest into 140+ genres, and each genre is judged separately, ensuring that books only compete against books of their same genre for a fairer and more accurate competition. Readers' Favorite is proud to announce that "A Path to Excellence" by Tony Jeton Selimi won the Reader's Favorite Silver Medal Award in the Non-Fiction - Motivational category.
"When the right books are picked as winners, we pay attention. We will be spreading the word about Readers' Favorite." --Karen A., Editor for Penguin Random House
Readers' Favorite, one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet, recognises "A Path to Excellence" by Tony Jeton Selimi, Multi-Award-Winning #1 International Bestselling Author and Consultant, Won the Silver Medal Award in the Non-Fiction – Motivational category in its annual international book award contest 2023, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B8317KN8, https://www.amazon.co.uk/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential/dp/B0B8317KN8/
They have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honouring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Selimi's Multi-Award-Winning and Mind-Illuminating book A Path to Excellence competed and won the Silver Medallist Award title against thousands of books of the same genre submitted by independent authors, small publishers, and publishing giants such as Random House, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster, with contestants that range from the ﬁrst-time, self-published author to New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and #1 best-selling author Daniel Silva, as well as celebrity authors like Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), and Eriq La Salle (E.R., Coming to America) and Selimi’s book was selected as a winner for its high-quality writing, design, and market appeal.
Now, you can learn how to raise your word influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of personal excellence. The author truly appreciates being globally recognized as an International Literary Golden Book Award Winner and Winner of Hollywood Book, Global Book, Firebird Book, San Francisco Book Festival, The FAPA President's Book, The 2023 International Book, Reader's Choice, Book Excellence, and Maincreast Media Book Award in the following non-fiction ten categories: Business/Finance, Personal Growth and Development, General, Self-Improvement, Self Help, Inspirational, Motivational, Entrepreneurship, New Age, and Business and Leadership.
A COURAGEOUS STORY of a migrant teenage victim of the civil war who survived and thrived against all odds and now shares this practical guide to building upon your strengths, growing beyond your limitations, and achieving the highest confidence levels, excellence, growth, resilience, success, and fulfilment. Author Tony Jeton Selimi provides an informative, enlightening, and thought-provoking read to help readers achieve personal and professional excellence. Although the book may appeal to those in the field of business, it is geared towards anyone willing to embark on the path to self-mastery.
Selimi's personal journey is a testament to his principles' effectiveness. From a difficult childhood to homelessness and financial destitution due to the civil war in former Yugoslavia, Selimi became a self-made millionaire and a qualified and internationally recognised author, speaker, and transformational life and business coach specialising in human behaviour. Selimi weaves lessons from real-life experiences with scientifically proven self-awareness, self-growth, and self-mastery principles. Through this amalgamation of experiences and research, Selimi provides sustainable solutions to life's greatest adversities and challenges, empowering readers to work towards their aspirations, goals, and dreams with confidence, empowerment, and a sense of accomplishment. To assist readers in achieving excellence in an achievable, bearable, and meaningful way, Selimi presents a simple eight-step process along with scientifically proven principles. The book's organisation provides a simple and clear framework for the theory. Moreover, the narrative is concise, confident, and relatable, making the book an easy and enjoyable read that applies to everyday life.
This uplifting, award-winning, bestselling book offers readers a comprehensive roadmap for overcoming life challenges and roadblocks and pursuing personal, professional, business, and leadership excellence through practical strategies backed by science-based research studies. The book provides clear and useful strategies and frameworks for immediate and practical application, with rapid outcomes in any reader's life. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to maximize their potential and achieve excellence in their personal and professional lives.
“A Path to Excellence” By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545
Categories: Self-Improvement, Motivation, Leadership, Business Life, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit, HR Training, Organizational Theory & Behavior Management, Personal Money Management
Available at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and major book retailers in print, audiobook, and Kindle.
Balboa Press Link: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence
Amazon USA Link: https://www.amazon.com/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential/dp/B0B8317KN8
Amazon UK Link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential-ebook/dp/B0BG4LYXZB/
Author Signed Book Link: https://tonyselimi.com/books/a-path-to-excellence/
Book Website: https://apathtoexcellence.com
Book Video: https://youtu.be/E7AnnLi23fc
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U
