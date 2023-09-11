Skorpios Technologies Announces Reopening of Services in New Fab Facility in Temecula California
— Skorpios has restarted production and wafer processing services in new home
TEMECULA, CA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., an integrated silicon photonics and silicon nanostructure foundry company, announced today the reopening of its new fab in Temecula. On April 7, 2023, the building was purchased and leased to Skorpios for fifteen years with two ten-year extension options. The 450,000 sq. ft. facility enables manufacturing expansion opportunities to support the customer demand for its Tru-SiPh™ Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits as well as growing demand from its 8-inch(200mm) and 12-in(300mm) foundry services customers.
Skorpios has offered foundry services for many years at its prior facility and will continue to support customers with improved capabilities, including enhanced high-resolution lithography capabilities (<<65nm standard resolution), patterned and blanket test wafers, 2.5D and 3D packaging (interposers with multiple layers of interconnect, wafer bonding, thru-silicon via), copper redistribution layers (RDL), and the broadest heterogeneous material integration capabilities in the industry. To support these services and product flows, Skorpios also offers extensive metrology services including ellipsometry, sonoscan, AFM, SEM, TEM and FIB.
The new facility provides Skorpios’ customers with several benefits. The well-maintained modern cleanroom, some tool upgrades, and optimized the foundry layout for an improved workflow will result in shorter lead-times and higher quality products. In addition, the size, proximity to labor markets and unique location offer easy expansion to support growing customer demand.
“This new team has really done an amazing job bringing the facility up in record time.” said Stephen Krasulick, CEO and Cofounder of Skorpios. “The message to our customers is that we are open for business again with improved service levels and quality!”
About Skorpios Technologies, Inc.
Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process in its own vertically integrated fab. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios’ unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. Foundry services are also available, for more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Skorpios Technologies and Twitter @Trusiph.
