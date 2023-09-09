St. Albans Barracks // Crash I-89 Exit 19
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2005320
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 9/8/23 at approximately 14:28
STREET: I-89 North
TOWN: St. Albans
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 19
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Austin Cain
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Atlas
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front right
INJURIES: none
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Alexis Getchell
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: significant left rear corner and medium front left corner
INJURIES: none
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/8/23 at approximately 14:28 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on I-89 Northbound by Exit 19 in St. Albans. The investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 swerved from the left lane into Vehicle 2 in the right lane. The investigation determined that Operator 1’s phone fell down toward his feet. Operator 1 took his eyes off the road and then the collision happened. The roadway was briefly closed but was re-opened in short order.
