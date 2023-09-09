Submit Release
News Search

There were 344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,906 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Crash I-89 Exit 19

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A2005320                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION:  St. Albans                     

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:   9/8/23  at approximately 14:28

STREET:  I-89 North

TOWN:  St. Albans

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Exit 19

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Austin Cain

AGE:      27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Swanton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Atlas

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Significant front right

INJURIES:  none

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Alexis Getchell

AGE:      19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Swanton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: significant left rear corner and medium front left corner

INJURIES:  none

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:   On 9/8/23 at approximately 14:28 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on I-89 Northbound by Exit 19 in St. Albans.  The investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 swerved from the left lane into Vehicle 2 in the right lane.  The investigation determined that Operator 1’s phone fell down toward his feet.  Operator 1 took his eyes off the road and then the collision happened.  The roadway was briefly closed but was re-opened in short order. 

 

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ___none___________ T23 VSA _______

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Crash I-89 Exit 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more