St. Albans Barracks // Crash I-89 Exit 19

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2005320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 9/8/23 at approximately 14:28

STREET: I-89 North

TOWN: St. Albans

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 19

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Austin Cain

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Atlas

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front right

INJURIES: none

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alexis Getchell

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: significant left rear corner and medium front left corner

INJURIES: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/8/23 at approximately 14:28 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on I-89 Northbound by Exit 19 in St. Albans. The investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 swerved from the left lane into Vehicle 2 in the right lane. The investigation determined that Operator 1’s phone fell down toward his feet. Operator 1 took his eyes off the road and then the collision happened. The roadway was briefly closed but was re-opened in short order.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ___none___________ T23 VSA _______

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.