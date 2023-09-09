Morocco: 6.8 Earthquake

On Friday 8 September, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck central Morocco. The quake struck at a depth of 18.5km and occurred in the Ighil area of the High Atlas mountains, about 70km southwest of Marrakesh, at just after 11 p.m. local time.

The earthquake was felt across multiple cities in central Morocco and was felt strongly in Marrakesh with some damage reported to buildings in the Old City. Internet access has also been impacted in Marrakesh.

If you are in the affected area or areas potentially affected by the earthquake you should follow the advice of local authorities and monitor the media for developments. Aftershocks may occur. If your travel has been impacted you should contact your tour provider or airline for further information. Please also keep your family back in New Zealand informed of your well-being.

New Zealanders that require urgent consular assistance can contact the 24/7 consular emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20.

Posted:9 Sep 2023, 19:46