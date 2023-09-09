Submit Release
News Search

There were 344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,906 in the last 365 days.

Morocco: 6.8 Earthquake

On Friday 8 September, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck central Morocco. The quake struck at a depth of 18.5km and occurred in the Ighil area of the High Atlas mountains, about 70km southwest of Marrakesh, at just after 11 p.m. local time.

The earthquake was felt across multiple cities in central Morocco and was felt strongly in Marrakesh with some damage reported to buildings in the Old City. Internet access has also been impacted in Marrakesh.

If you are in the affected area or areas potentially affected by the earthquake you should follow the advice of local authorities and monitor the media for developments. Aftershocks may occur. If your travel has been impacted you should contact your tour provider or airline for further information. Please also keep your family back in New Zealand informed of your well-being.

New Zealanders that require urgent consular assistance can contact the 24/7 consular emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20.

Posted:9 Sep 2023, 19:46

You just read:

Morocco: 6.8 Earthquake

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more