TernX Carry On Honored as a JPMA Innovation Awards Finalist
Finalists Represent the Year’s Most Innovative Baby & Children’s Products
Our vision is to simplify family travel by offering breakthrough products that help make the complicated, feel uncomplicated.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TernX is pleased to announce the TernX Carry On luggage stroller has been named a finalist for the 2023 JPMA Innovation Awards, which honor some of the most exciting new baby and children’s products on the market today, including interactive toys, eco-friendly gear and life changing safety items.
— Tack Lee
The TernX Carry On is a finalist in the On The Go category, as the world’s first travel solution that allows you to switch from luggage to stroller in seconds. A game-changer for parents on the go and addresses the common challenges faced by families during travel. From saving valuable time to eliminating the need for excess baggage and having everything with you by your side, the carry on luggage stroller offers an unmatched travel experience.
TernX is an award-winning visionary company committed to improving and simplifying the lives of parents by offering innovative products and solutions for their travel needs. Their label blends modern luxury with functional design to create family travel products for aesthetically minded parents, without compromising on functionality, quality, and safety. To find out more about TernX please visit www.ternx.com.
The JPMA Innovation Awards recipients raise the bar by offering parents breakthrough products that help safeguard and care for baby.
Award winners are selected by an esteemed line-up of judges, including top names in media, retail and safety, in 10 distinct categories.
Winners in all 10 product categories as well as 3 special awards - Best In Show, Editor’s Pick, and Parents Pick- will be announced at this year's The Prego Expo in Orlando, Florida during the VIP portion as well as on the Main Stage during the parent portion of the event.
“The JPMA Innovation Awards are a testament to the level of innovation in our industry,” said Lisa Trofe, JPMA’s executive director. “This year’s finalists have made important advancements in quality and safety for baby and children’s products that will help make parents' lives easier and give them added peace of mind.”
The 2023 Innovation Awards are sponsored by Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, which includes brands BabyCenter and What to Expect.
In the last 12 months, TernX Carry On has also been named by TIME magazine as a best invention of the year and have won numerous innovation & design awards including, Good Design Award, German Design Award and two Pause Awards as one of Australia's most ambitious and forward-thinking companies.
ABOUT THE INNOVATION AWARDS
The Innovation Awards competition began in 1989 as the Most Innovative Product Contest and has become recognized as a highly acclaimed competition. In 2003 JPMA renamed it as the Innovation Awards to more accurately represent the focus on innovation.
ABOUT JPMA
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children’s products. We do this by:
● Advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement;
● Supporting a broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion;
● And by acting as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education.
JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America.
To find out more about JPMA, our certification program and products certified, and for a complete listing of JPMA members, please visit www.jpma.org. Follow JPMA on Twitter @JPMA and connect with us on Facebook to learn about additional safety tips and JPMA initiatives.
