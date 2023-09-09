Submit Release
Roadway Alert - Downed Tree & Power Lines in Thetford

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Traffic Notification 

  

In the area of 5470 VT Rt 113 in Thetford, the both lanes of the road is blocked by a tree & power lines.

 

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, Fire has placed cones & flares. Green Mountain Power will be responding in AM.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes via Baker Rd & Sawney Rd.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 


Sylvie Larmena

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

