Roadway Alert - Downed Tree & Power Lines in Thetford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Traffic Notification

In the area of 5470 VT Rt 113 in Thetford, the both lanes of the road is blocked by a tree & power lines.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, Fire has placed cones & flares. Green Mountain Power will be responding in AM.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes via Baker Rd & Sawney Rd.

