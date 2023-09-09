Roadway Alert - Downed Tree & Power Lines in Thetford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Traffic Notification
In the area of 5470 VT Rt 113 in Thetford, the both lanes of the road is blocked by a tree & power lines.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, Fire has placed cones & flares. Green Mountain Power will be responding in AM.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes via Baker Rd & Sawney Rd.
Please drive carefully.
