St. Johnsbury Barracks / Wrong Way Driver / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4006604

TROOPER: Elisabeth Plympton                             

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2023 at 0012 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 mm 125, Barnet, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Lewis Apgar                                           

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIMS: Operators on Interstate 91-S, south of Exit 19.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/09/2023 at approximately 0012 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury received several reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 in the Barnet/St. Johnsbury area. The vehicle was reported to be traveling north in the southbound lane at mile marker 121 between Exit 18 - Exit 19 and it nearly crashed into several vehicles head on. Troopers quickly responded to the area and at approximately 0016 hours they stopped the vehicle, which was still traveling the wrong way near mile marker 125 southbound. The operator, Lewis Apgar, displayed several signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI). There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Apgar was transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing and was charged with DUI and Gross Negligent Operation at the conclusion of the investigation.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/2023 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111


