'To Hear Your Voice': A Poetic Journey on Purpose and Peace by Carol Kappes
Author Carol Kappes dares to find peace and spread hope through her book "To Hear Your Voice"LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Where does most inspiration come from? Or better yet, why the need for inspiration? Today, many find it in material things, but some still find it in meaningful conversations and unexpected connections. For Carol Kappes, it is the latter, and she shares her experiences in her book "To Hear Your Voice.”
Geared towards inspiring positive change in people’s lives, “To Hear Your Voice” is a collection of moving and motivating words by Carol. It aims to bring hope and peace of mind while one finds their purpose in life.
Charles German, an Amazon customer and Carol’s friend, says, “It is a pleasure of knowing you personally and I wish you the very much needed success in your life. Friendship only comes once in a lifetime when you meet someone. Great work!!”
There, truly, is nothing like an inspirational read that is equally as inspirational as the author who has poured their heart out to give others hope and chance.
Carol Kappes lives a happy and blessed life. She believes that there is a need for purpose in this life so she desires to give back, and she does so through her writing. To learn more about Carol, visit here.
Join Carol in her endeavor to make the world a better place today and every day and grab a copy “To Hear Your Voice” here.
