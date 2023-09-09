CAROL KAPPES MAKES WAY FOR PEACE AND PURPOSE THROUGH POETRY IN HER BOOK
Author Carol Kappes communicates her personal experiences through verses in her book To Hear Your VoiceLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With how advanced the world is today, communicating should just come easy. However, there is a difference in doing so when it comes to communicating emotions and aspirations as such could easily be misconstrued. Hoping for a better and brighter future, Carol Kappes delivers her message to the world in lyrics in her book “To Hear Your Voice.”
Worth the author's real-life experiences, “To Hear Your Voice” guides readers to realize their purpose in life through beautiful verses, putting emphasis on finding and building connections. Carol trusts that through the power of hope, one makes way for some peace of mind and, eventually, their purpose in this life.
Amazon customer Charles German gives the book a five out of five stars rating and says, "Dear Carol, You have made the journey down the road you set on… Great work!"
Find a friend in the pages of “To Hear Your Voice” and begin a life worth living.
Carol Kappes is blessed to live a happy life. She firmly believes that there is a growing need for purpose and meaning in living, and because of this, she aspires to help others find their calling. She gradually yet surely does so by writing verses and compiling them, turning them into a book.
Learn the beauty of communication and understanding, attain peace of mind, and purchase a copy of “To Hear Your Voice” here.
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+1 (310) 359-8380
email us here